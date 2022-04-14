We've put together a list of some of the best hotels in Hertfordshire, according to Tripadvisor. - Credit: Google - By Owner

For many, a trip away in a hotel is a great way to see the country, experience luxury and relax in a spa or hotel bar.

There are many different hotels across Hertfordshire, all with their own unique quirks and atmospheres.

To help you choose between them, we've put together a list of some of the best hotels from across the county, with the help of Tripadvisor reviews.

Here's seven of the best hotels in Hertfordshire, according to Tripadvisor.

1. Hotel Cromwell, Stevenage

Hotel Cromwell on Stevenage High Street has 77 "individually styled" rooms which claim to be "full of vintage charm incorporating the original character features of the former farmhouse".

The building was once owned by John Thurloe, secretary to the historic English Civil War leader Oliver Cromwell.

One Tripadvisor reviewer, with the username Craig S, said: "I love the attention to detail. I loved this hotel so much, when I was working in Stevenage the following week I booked it again.

"The original building has character, charm and history."

2. Sopwell House, St Albans

Marketing itself as "your country home from home", Sopwell House is set in 12 acres of countryside.

The Georgian building is a family-owned luxury hotel with 128 rooms in total.

Sopwell House is set in 12-acres of countryside. - Credit: Google - By Owner

A double AA Rosette restaurant, a brasserie, conservatory bar, cocktail lounge and no less than 15 event spaces are included within the House's walls.

Sopwell House has a four-star rating on Tripadvisor, with 1,794 reviews out of 3,263 giving the hotel five stars out of five.

3. Tewin Bury Farm Hotel, Welwyn Garden City

Tewin Bury Farm Hotel is a hotel and events space based on a farmyard estate.

The hotel's website states: "Tucked away behind the River Mimram and Tewin Nature Reserve sits our 700 acre Hertfordshire countryside getaway."

Two restaurants, the Cow Shed and the Farm Shop, sit on the venue's grounds, and three event areas are available for functions.

A reviewer with the username jklmn12022 wrote: "A fantastic overnight stay. Afternoon tea was amazing. The rooms are clean and tidy and large. The beds are comfortable. My friend and I particularly like the small area outside with table and chairs."

4. The Samuel Ryder Hotel, St Albans

A winner of Tripadvisor's Traveller's Choice award for 2021, the Samuel Ryder Hotel in St Albans is part of Hilton's Tapestry Collection.

The hotel itself is located in the former home of golfer Samuel Ryder and is opposite St Albans Cathedral.

The hotel is located in the former home of golf-legend Samuel Ryder. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Samuel Ryder Hotel features a "verdant cocktail bar" and a variety of guest rooms including King and Queen rooms.

The hotel has 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, with 369 of 782 reviews giving the location the full five stars.

5. Hall Farm Bed & Breakfast, Royston

Hall Farm Bed & Breakfast is set in a Georgian farmhouse within a "secluded walled garden".

Both B&B and self-catered accommodation is present within the hotel, which is located on a 500 acre working farm.

One reviewer, Stuart N, said: "A real home from home in beautiful countryside. Hall farm is comfortable, Jean is welcoming and thoughtful, the breakfasts are delicious."

Another, Peter V, added: "Good sized room, comfy bed, two arm chairs in room. Close to Royston. Excellent british breakfast, didn't need lunch!"

6. Offley Place Country House Hotel, near Hitchin

Offley Place Country House Hotel, near Hitchin, is a hotel and wedding venue which has won awards in the past.

The venue is set in 27 acres of parkland, and is a 17th century manor house just outside the village of Great Offley.

There are 16 individually designed bedrooms at Offley Place - Credit: Google - By Owner

Offley Place has no less than six event spaces and even caters for filming of TV and movie productions.

With just 16 individually designed bedrooms, events, weddings and conferences often dominate the accommodation at this hotel, so you may need to attend an event to stay at this location in busy times.

7. Archways Lodge Hotel, Stevenage

Archways Lodge Hotel describes itself as "a special place to stay in Stevenage with a personality all of its own".

King rooms, double rooms, single rooms and a suite are available at the location, which is set in Stevenage Old Town.

One reviewer, Reaperc1 commented: "This is a must for any traveller... It’s amazing, parking free on site, front of house polite and helpful, just perfect décor, fresh modern rooms, everything you need."

Another, Heather R, wrote: "A delightful haven in Stevenage. Lovely, lovely place, gorgeous room, clean and beautifully decorated with friendly, helpful staff."