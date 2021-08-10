Published: 2:24 PM August 10, 2021

Benslow Music will be holding a fun World Percussion Music Workshop for families. - Credit: Benslow Music

Ever wondered what a djembe is, or Agogo bells?

Benslow Music, the Hitchin-based centre for music learning, will be hosting a fun world percussion workshop for families this week.

The event on Friday, August 13 will introduce children and adults to rhythms and instruments from around the world.

Running from 10am to 12.30pm, the session will feature African drumming and Samba.

The workshop will focus on instruments such as the African djembe drum, Brazilian claves, and shakers and scrapers used by cultures around the world.



What to expect

The workshop typically begins with a fun body percussion warm-up.

Participants then experiment with the sounds of the instruments before creating their own piece of music incorporating rhythms and other influences from around the globe.

The music workshop offers a great way to explore creativity and find out more about a different musical cultures.





Who is it for?

The workshop is recommended for all ages, but has a focus on families. No previous music experience is necessary.

The workshop will be led by Maria Thomas, a professional music facilitator.

Children under 18 years need to accompanied by an adult.





How much does it cost?

Tickets cost £15 adults, and £7.50 children under 18.

For more information, visit benslowmusic.org





Where is Benslow Music?

Benslow Music is situated in Benslow Lane, within walking distance of Hitchin town centre and railway station, with direct trains to London and Cambridge.

There is also ample free parking available on site.



The history of Benslow Music

It was originally founded in 1929 by Mary Ibberson as the first Rural Music School (RMS), with the aim of providing music teaching for beginners and for lifelong learners in rural areas.

The RMS Association (RMSA) was incorporated in 1947 to act as a focus for music teaching in rural areas and as a pressure group to address a deficiency in the general educational system at the time.

This grew to 20 centres throughout England with its headquarters in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

Little Benslow Hills, a substantial Victorian house, was bequeathed to RMSA by Esther Seebohm in 1952 "to be used in perpetuity for the support of music-making" and became the permanent operational hub of RMSA.

Over the decades since then, the organisation has evolved into the Benslow Music Trust, with the extensive grounds and campus giving opportunities for a wide variety of modern music facilities.

The whole site includes The Peter Morrison Hall for intimate concerts, the Millennium Lottery funded Waldeck building with a smaller recital hall and practice rooms, and the purpose-built specialist instrument loans building and rehearsal areas.

The main house incorporates further practice spaces, a music library, and bedrooms for B&B, along with a restaurant and bar for course residents.

Today, Benslow Music Trust runs 224 immersive music courses every year for around 2,780 adult students, 30 concerts are staged in the recital halls on site, and a loan scheme has over 800 instruments available for talented youngsters to borrow to advance their musicianship.