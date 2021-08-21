Published: 7:22 PM August 21, 2021 Updated: 7:53 PM August 21, 2021

Looking for something to do over the August Bank Holiday weekend? The hugely popular Benington Chilli Festival is back this year.

You can worship the pepper at Benington Lordship Gardens, near Stevenage, on Saturday, August 28, Sunday, August 29, and Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, 2021.

The Benington Chilli Festival. Picture: Sharon Struckman - Credit: Archant

Started in 2006, the annual chilli festival now attracts thousands of visitors to Benington over three days.

Running daily from 10am to 5pm, you will be able to buy chilli plants, products and sample foods from around the world on stalls set up throughout the garden.

Independent chilli traders will be selling everything and anything you can make with chillies – chutneys, sauces, pickles, seeds, cheese and chocolate.

There will be chilli plants to buy and take home, so you can grow your own.

Can you take the heat at Benington Chilli Festival? - Credit: Visit Herts

And for the real hardcore enthusiast, there's the famous chilli eating competition.

If you think you’re hard enough, sign up on the day. The contest is limited to a dozen participants, on a first come, first served basis.

For those that need to cool down, a wide range of refreshments will be available, including cold beers and ice creams.

There's no need to pre-book tickets. Admission costs £8.50 adults, £2.50 children under-16, and it is free for under-12s.

For more on Benington Lordship in Hertfordshire, and where to park for the chilli festival, visit beningtonlordship.co.uk



