Celebrate St Patrick's Day with club's special live virtual gig

Published: 7:00 PM March 9, 2021

Gor Jus Wrex are one of the groups playing Baldock Folk Club's virtual show for St Patrick's Day on March 17. - Credit: Supplied by Baldock Folk Club

You can still enjoy the craic on St Patrick's Day this year – thanks to a music club's fortnightly online gig.

Baldock Folk Club will provide the party on March 17 with a virtual show featuring talent from across Europe.

In normal times, next Wednesday would see streams of black porter flowing around the pubs of North Herts, with plenty of shamrocks, harps and other paraphernalia such as oversized leprechaun hats adorning happy partygoers celebrating the annual feast of Saint Patrick.

Local Irish musicians, dancers and singers would also be rushing from gig to gig in the area over the busiest few days of their year.

Alas, for the second year in a row, this will not be happening as pubs are still shut and no parades or music outside are allowed.

Have a St Patrick's Day hooley with Baldock Folk Club. - Credit: Supplied by Brian Burke

However, riding to the rescue locally is Baldock Folk Club, which for its 25th virtual show, is putting on a St Patrick's Day spectacular featuring singers and musicians not only from the local talent pool but nationally and internationally, incorporating acts from Ireland, Scotland and Europe.

Joint club organiser Brian Burke said: "The virtual shows have gone down really well over the past 10 months with an ever-growing audience on Facebook and views as far away as Australia and Canada, as well as Baldock and Ashwell!

"So we plan a really big event to honour Saint Patrick’s Day in a show which will be broadcast live on Facebook at 7.30pm on March 17. It’s our silver jubilee edition, too!"

Skimmington Ride will be among the groups taking part in Baldock Folk Club's virtual show for St Patrick's Day. - Credit: Supplied by Baldock Folk Club

Singers performing include Pat Crilly, Robin Campbell, Frank Corr, Kevin Naughton and Shelagh McConnell, as well as the much-loved Dorrie Randall.

Musicians and dancers from Co Sligo and two Scottish-based singers, Brian Kelly and Joe Quinn, will also join the virtual party.

Three local bands – Skimmington Ride, Gor Jus Wrex and Tanglers Irregulars – will be belting it out as well as the nationally acclaimed Devine family, who are great supporters of the club.

The Devines playing live. - Credit: Supplied by Baldock Folk Club

Brian said: "Most of all, I am delighted to have secured a showcase from the European-based Poguestra, which as the name suggests, are based on the Pogues and play an amazing array of instruments, virtually drawing from musicians all over Europe and the British Isles with ex-members of the Pogues guesting."

Poguestra will be playing Baldock Folk Club's virtual gig for St Patrick's Day. - Credit: Poguestra. Supplied by Baldock Folk Club

He added: "So I think we can firmly promise a really fine night which you can see on the comfort of your own sofa with a few pints or something a wee bit stronger!

"So while you may not be able to party in the pub, you can have a hooley in your house, and a happy St Patrick's Day to you all!"

To watch the event live on March 17, go to the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Baldock.Folk.Club/live

The show will also be available after the event on www.baldockfolkclub.org, via the Facebook posts heading, as long as you are on Facebook.