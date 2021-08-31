Published: 7:00 PM August 31, 2021

Acoustic duo Wildfire will be the opening headline act of Baldock Folk Club's new season.

The club reopens at The Orange Tree pub on Wednesday, September 8 following the highly successful Folk 'round the Tree festival which raised over £600 for a local branch of the MND Association last Sunday.

Bedford duo Wildfire specialise in covering well-known songs from artists as diverse as Simon and Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, and will provide the club with a lively start to the autumn season.

Local singer-songwriter Phil Hewett is the support. Phil sings a mixture of traditional English folk songs as well as his own compositions focussing on Hertford and its surrounds.

Admission is free and doors open at 7.10pm for a 7.30pm start.

On September 22, the club welcomes talented singer-songwriter Daria Kulesh.

Before then, Stevenage singer-songwriter Mel Quinn will be launching single Tiny Lil Den at The Orange Tree on Friday, September 3 with a rare full band performance from 7.30pm.

Support comes from Indi Forde, of Indi and The Vegas fame, and G La Roche.

Mel Quinn's single Tiny Lil Den - Credit: Mel Quinn



