Mel Quinn's single launch show and duo Wildfire open Baldock Folk Club's new autumn season

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM August 31, 2021   
Mel Quinn's single Tiny Lil Den

Acoustic duo Wildfire will be the opening headline act of Baldock Folk Club's new season.

The club reopens at The Orange Tree pub on Wednesday, September 8 following the highly successful Folk 'round the Tree festival which raised over £600 for a local branch of the MND Association last Sunday.

Bedford duo Wildfire specialise in covering well-known songs from artists as diverse as Simon and Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, and will provide the club with a lively start to the autumn season.

Local singer-songwriter Phil Hewett is the support. Phil sings a mixture of traditional English folk songs as well as his own compositions focussing on Hertford and its surrounds.

Admission is free and doors open at 7.10pm for a 7.30pm start.

On September 22, the club welcomes talented singer-songwriter Daria Kulesh.

Before then, Stevenage singer-songwriter Mel Quinn will be launching single Tiny Lil Den at The Orange Tree on Friday, September 3 with a rare full band performance from 7.30pm.

Support comes from Indi Forde, of Indi and The Vegas fame, and G La Roche. 

Mel Quinn's single Tiny Lil Den

Music
Baldock News
Hertfordshire News

