Mel Quinn's single launch show and duo Wildfire open Baldock Folk Club's new autumn season
- Credit: Mel Quinn
Acoustic duo Wildfire will be the opening headline act of Baldock Folk Club's new season.
The club reopens at The Orange Tree pub on Wednesday, September 8 following the highly successful Folk 'round the Tree festival which raised over £600 for a local branch of the MND Association last Sunday.
Bedford duo Wildfire specialise in covering well-known songs from artists as diverse as Simon and Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, and will provide the club with a lively start to the autumn season.
Local singer-songwriter Phil Hewett is the support. Phil sings a mixture of traditional English folk songs as well as his own compositions focussing on Hertford and its surrounds.
Admission is free and doors open at 7.10pm for a 7.30pm start.
On September 22, the club welcomes talented singer-songwriter Daria Kulesh.
Before then, Stevenage singer-songwriter Mel Quinn will be launching single Tiny Lil Den at The Orange Tree on Friday, September 3 with a rare full band performance from 7.30pm.
Most Read
- 1 Friends hold live music festival for terminally ill Ricky
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of assault and theft
- 3 Future of GSK 'great news for Stevenage'
- 4 'The future is bright and exciting' - MP Stephen McPartland looks ahead as town celebrates 75 years
- 5 Teen will serve minimum of 19 years for murder of Christopher Hewett
- 6 Airbus celebrates Stevenage as 'the centre of the UK’s major space activities' as it looks into what the future holds
- 7 75 years of growth in Stevenage - and more set to come
- 8 All aboard! A look at the future of our town's bus service
- 9 If Carlsberg did Saturdays - Clean sweep of promotions for Hitchin in most successful season
- 10 Town's development in pictures: What will the future look like?
Support comes from Indi Forde, of Indi and The Vegas fame, and G La Roche.