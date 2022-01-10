Video

The current rampaging Omicron variant of COVID-19 has led the organisers of Baldock Folk Club to suspend operations this month.

The club nights this week on Wednesday, January 12 and a fortnight later on Wednesday, January 26 will no longer take place.

"The decision was only made after a good deal of soul-searching, weighing up musical enjoyment against the greater public good," said local songwriter Brian Burke, one of the club's organisers.

Despite the blow of having to cancel January's events, the fledgling folk club continues to go from strength to strength at their Orange Tree venue with a great line-up for the spring season announced.

The opening night on February 9 will feature Dundonian balladeer Hamish Currie with his fantastic repertoire of Scottish and other songs, intricate guitar and ukulele playing, and wry brand of humour.

Two weeks later sees the return of the nationally acclaimed Devine Family focussing on John Devine’s new CD, Notions, which is already receiving rave reviews from the folk and roots press critics.

Baldock Folk Club's Brian Burke - Credit: Brian Burke

March 9 will be an early St Patrick's Day hooley with Brian Burke, Gor Jus Wrex and friends, where to quote the great Luke Kelly, the rafters will really roar, before a more mellow blues night on March 23 with outstanding blues guitarist Kelvin Davies, who is a regular on BBC Radio 2 roots music programmes.

So despite the January blow, there is much to cheer and everyone is welcome with free admission and free membership of this vibrant midweek music club.

On top of the live music performances, organiser Shelagh McConnell puts together a professional monthly round-up on YouTube featuring a wealth of local talent.

Shelagh McConnell, who is producing great monthly round-ups of Baldock Folk Club on YouTube - Credit: Supplied by Baldock Folk Club

To take a look, just type in Baldock Folk Club monthly round-up.

The club will also be playing a full part in the Baldock Festival in May, and running another Sunday charity day during the August Bank Holiday.

"So maybe after all it’s not so bad that we all draw breath in the dark month of January," added Brian.