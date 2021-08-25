Published: 7:00 PM August 25, 2021

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

The 2021 August Bank Holiday is fast approaching and most people will be looking for something to do over the extended weekend.

There's a host of events and activities taking place across Hertfordshire over the holiday weekend – from Friday, August 27 through to Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

There's open-air cinema, various music festivals, food and beer festivals, classic cars, and after-hours events at tourist attractions.

Hatfield House seen from the Old Palace Garden. - Credit: Josh Carter

So if you are looking for somewhere to go, things to do and events/festivals to attend this weekend, here's 11 suggestions in Hertfordshire for the forthcoming 2021 August Bank Holiday.





1. Benington Chilli Festival

Chillies at Benington Chilli Festival. - Credit: Archant

The red-hot Benington Chilli Festival is back this year.

You can worship the pepper at Benington Lordship Gardens, east of Stevenage, on Saturday, August 28, Sunday, August 29, and Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, from 10am to 5pm daily.

You will be able to buy chilli plants, products and sample foods from around the world on stalls set up throughout the garden.

There will be chilli plants to buy and take home, so you can grow your own.

A chilli eating contest at a previous Benington Chilli Festival. - Credit: Archant

And for the real hardcore enthusiast, there's the world famous chilli eating competition.

For more on Benington Lordship, visit beningtonlordship.co.uk





2. Goatfest

Kids in America singer Kim Wilde will appear at Goatfest in Codicote. - Credit: Supplied by Hush PR

Music festival Goatfest is another event back this year after the pandemic forced 2020's show to be cancelled.

Goatfest will be taking place in Bury Lane, Codicote, from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Among those appearing at the festival are Sons of Pitches and Kids in America singer Kim Wilde.

From The Specials - Neville Staple will be appearing at Goatfest in Codicote. - Credit: Supplied by James H Soars Media Services.

'From The Specials' featuring the legendary Dr Neville Staple will also be appearing.

The Goatfest line-up over the weekend is also scheduled to include the likes of The Showhawk Duo, London Rock Collective, Alex Francis, Roadrunner, Indi and The Vegas, Swanvesta Social Club, Mice with Glasses, Roxy Searle, Andrea Wilde, Lizzy Hardingham and Codicote Community Choir among others.

For latest Goatfest news and to buy tickets, visit www.goatfestuk.com





3. Knebworth Classic Motor Show

The Classic Motor Show returns to Knebworth House over the August Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: Knebworth House

Take a drive to Knebworth House, Park and Gardens for the 2021 Classic Motor Show.

Classic cars and more will take over the Hertfordshire estate on Sunday, August 29 and Monday, August 30.

There will be a number of static displays to see, as well as a show arena hosting parades.

Knebworth Classic Motor Show. - Credit: Archant

The Classic Motor Show is a great day out for all ages with access to Knebworth Park and Gardens included in the ticket price.

Visit www.knebworthhouse.com for more details.





4. Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema

Hertford Castle will host a day of open-air cinema screenings with the Castle as its backdrop. - Credit: Black Kite Productions

Kick off your August Bank Holiday weekend on Friday, August 27 by enjoying a movie outdoors in historic surroundings.

Open-air cinema screenings will be returning to the grounds of Hertford Castle for a day of movies.

There's two family films scheduled during the daytime and an evening performance.

A movie screening at Hertford Castle. - Credit: © Carl Brightman. Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Families can enjoy Moana at 10am with Hertford Castle as the backdrop, and then The Lion King at 2pm. Tickets are £3 per person.

Jukebox musical Moulin Rouge! starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor be the evening entertainment at 7pm, with gates opening an hour earlier. The price is £7 per person.





5. La Fiesta Festival

Get ready to dance your feet off at La Fiesta Festival at the Hertfordshire County Showground on Saturday, August 28.

Revellers at the site in Dunstable Road, Redbourn, St Albans, are promised La Fiesta's biggest show to date under one giant festival test.

The event is set to be headlined by DJ Dimitri From Paris.





6. Summer Evenings in Paradise

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

There's still time to enjoy Paradise Wildlife Park after-hours at these special evenings.

Held Fridays and Saturdays until August 28, you will see the popular Hertfordshire zoo's animals in a whole new light.

The park will also be bursting with festivities. African drummers, One Drum, will get the party spirit going with beautifully authentic and fun music.

Stilt walkers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Giraffe and zebra stilt walkers will tower over guests in clouds of bubbles from the very talented bubbleologist.

Not to mention the wonderful sounds of live acoustic sets to set the mood for the evening.

You can even capture these magical memories at PWP's Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Across the park there are neon signs, flower benches and more to make your visit one to remember.

You can enter from 6.30pm to enjoy the evening with the park closing its gates at 9.30pm.

Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate. Visit www.pwpark.com to pre-book.





7. Camel Racing

Don't get the hump if you miss out on the camel racing at Northaw.

The event returns to the Northaw Point-to-Point Course on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

It's £10 in advance for adults and £12 on the gate.

Gates open at 10.30am and the first race is at noon.

Visit www.northawraces.com for more.









8. BOB FSTVL

Previously known as the Back of Beyond Festival, this dance music extravaganza will take place hidden in the Hertfordshire countryside on Saturday, August 28.

Dozens of DJs will take to the various stages dotted around the 2021 festival site at Frogmore Fields, Frogmore Hill.

For more info, and latest ticket availability, visit www.bobfstvl.co.uk





9. Folk Round The Tree

Chris Fox is among the acts set to perform at the Folk Around The Tree festival in Baldock on Sunday, August 29. - Credit: Supplied by Baldock Folk Club

If folk music is more your thing, this all-day festival organised by Baldock Folk Club will be the perfect lazy Bank Holiday Sunday afternoon tonic.

It runs from 1pm at The Orange Tree pub on Sunday, August 29, with proceeds going the local branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.





10. Hatfield House

The Queen Elizabeth I Rainbow Portrait at Hatfield House. - Credit: Alan Davies

This weekend is your final opportunity to look around historic Hatfield House this year, outside of exclusive tours.

The Hertfordshire stately home estate will be open to the public throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend, including August Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

So if you wish to follow in the footsteps of the Bridgertons or Olivia Colman in The Favourite, don’t miss out and book your tickets for the last chance to visit Hatfield House before its seasonal closure on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Hatfield Park & Gardens will remain open to explore and enjoy until the end of September.





11. The Plough Beer Festival

Bank Holidays are perfect for a day down the pub.

The Plough at Sleapshyde – which is situated between Hatfield and St Albans – is hosting its 2021 Beer Festival this weekend.

There are two sessions on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29, and one session on Monday, August 30.

The festival will feature more than 50 craft beers, as well as live music, plus food.