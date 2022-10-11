Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke will bring his An Evening with Anton Du Beke to Hertfordshire in 2023 - Credit: Strictly Theatre Co

Strictly Come Dancing legend and judge, Anton Du Beke, will bring his new show to Hertfordshire in 2023.

An Evening with Anton Du Beke can be enjoyed at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26.

King of the ballroom Anton returns to Hertfordshire the following month with a scheduled date at The Alban Arena in St Albans on Wednesday, May 17.

The two-hour show will see Anton joined by special guest singer, Lance Ellington, as well as a live band and one of his professional dance partners who will create an evening filled with song, dance and a lot of laughter.

Anton will be performing some of his favourite songs as well as enthralling audiences with his glittering ballroom dancing that he has become synonymous with.

He will also share some hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from across his career, including some memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing.





Since joining the first series of Strictly in 2004, Anton has appeared on every season and danced with partners including Ruth Langsford, Lesley Garrett, Jerry Hall, Kate Garraway and Ann Widdecombe.

Anton said: “This tour has everything I love: songs, dance, chat and laughter. It’s my idea of a perfect evening. I hope it will be for many people around the country.”

Visit www.antontour.com for more details.