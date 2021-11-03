The Stevenage Lytton Players rehearsing for All Together Now. - Credit: The Stevenage Lytton Players

Performers from the Stevenage Lytton Players will be reunited on stage in All Together Now!

The musical theatre showcase is taking place at the Lytton Theatre, in Vardon Road, from Friday, November 12 through to Sunday, November 14.

Members of the Lytton Players will be joining thousands of theatrical organisations around the world by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!, a global event celebrating local theatre.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend in November.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live musical theatre with performances of MTI’s All Together Now!,” said Ross Edwards, chair of the Stevenage Lytton Players.

“The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organisations.

"We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, Waitress and many more.

The Stevenage Lytton Players rehearsing for All Together Now. - Credit: The Stevenage Lytton Players

The Stevenage Lytton Players rehearsing for All Together Now. - Credit: The Stevenage Lytton Players

MTI’s president and CEO, Drew Cohen, said: “MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians.

"The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy.

"Our goal with this worldwide event is for organisations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre."

The Stevenage Lytton Players rehearsing for All Together Now. - Credit: The Stevenage Lytton Players

Performances are on Friday, November 12 at 8pm, Saturday, November 13 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm, and then Sunday, November 14 at 3pm and 7pm.

For more information and tickets, visit https://ticketsource.co.uk/lyttonplayers or call the Stevenage Lytton Players' box office on 01438 357407.