Hitchin's Alex Francis set for Hertford Corn Exchange gig

Alex Francis will play the Corn Exchange in Hertford on Wednesday, October 19. - Credit: Alex Francis.

Singer-songwriter Alex Francis – the brother of Hold Back the River star James Bay – has announced a very special Hertfordshire show.

Originally from Hitchin, Alex will play Hertford Corn Exchange on Wednesday, October 19 – his first gig at the Fore Street venue – as part of his upcoming October UK tour.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter counts an official duet with Melanie C and a European tour with Stereophonics among a host of impressive career highlights thus far.

Alex Francis has also toured alongside James Bay, Sting, and Alanis Morissette, played Club 85 in Hitchin and Codicote’s Goatfest.

He will be showcasing brand new songs at the forthcoming Hertford show, including his recent single If I Can’t Have You, his first release in nearly two years and the first of a new collection of songs penned during a highly creative lockdown.

Advanced tickets are just £8, including booking fee, and can be found on the Hertford Corn Exchange website at www.cornexchangehertford.co.uk.