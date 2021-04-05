Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
'I cannot wait to get back on that stage' - Aidan O'Neill confirmed for Gordon Craig Theatre panto

Alan Davies

Published: 3:07 PM April 5, 2021   
Stevenage panto star Aidan O'Neill at the Stevenage Christmas Light switch on.

Stevenage panto star Aidan O'Neill. - Credit: Danny Loo Photography

A second popular pantomime star has been confirmed for this year's Gordon Craig Theatre production in Stevenage.

Aidan O'Neill as Herbie the Huntsman in Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Aidan O'Neill as Herbie the Huntsman in Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Origin8Photography

The team behind the Gordon Craig's 2021 panto Aladdin have revealed audience favourite Aidan O'Neill will return this Christmas.

He joins the previously announced Paul Laidlaw in the production, which will run at the Stevenage theatre from Friday, November 26, 2021 to Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Dame Dotty Derriere (Paul Laidlaw) and Potty Pierre (Aidan O'Neill) in pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Dame Dotty Derriere (Paul Laidlaw) and Potty Pierre (Aidan O'Neill) smashing plates in pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage in 2019. They will both be back this Christmas. - Credit: Martin Smith Origin8Photography

After the cancellation of the 2020 panto due to coronavirus, funnyman Aidan's delighted to be back later this year.

He will play Wishee Washee in Aladdin.

Stevenage pantomime cast member Aidan O'Neill at Knebworth House.

Stevenage pantomime cast member Aidan O'Neill at Knebworth House. - Credit: Supplied by Gordon Craig Theatre

Aidan said: "I've performed in pantomime for the past 13 years... the last six of those have been at The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

"Even though I have the best time every year I sometimes say to myself... 'Self, maybe you should take a break for a year and put your feet up at Christmas like everyone else'.

Aidan O'Neill as Potty Pierre with his spotty potty in pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the Gordon Craig Theatre

Aidan O'Neill as Potty Pierre with his spotty potty in pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage in 2019. - Credit: Martin Smith Origin8Photography

"Well last year I got my wish and it was awful!!

"I cannot wait to get back on that stage and make people laugh till they hurt.

"I can't wait to fall off the stage or have milkshake poured on my head. I - can't - wait. See you there!!"

Aidan O'Neill as Potty Pierre playing the violin in pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Aidan O'Neill as Potty Pierre playing the violin in pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Martin Smith Origin8Photography

From the Jordan Productions team behind 2019’s award-winning production of Beauty & the Beast, Aladdin promises dazzling costumes, spectacular sets and magical special effects.


All tickets booked for 2020/2021 have automatically moved across to the equivalent date later this year and the same seats have been retained.

To book Aladdin tickets, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk/aladdin-i2427

Aidan O'Neill as Simple Simon in panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Stevenage.

Aidan O'Neill as Simple Simon and Clarabelle the cow in 2018 Gordon Craig Theatre pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Stevenage. - Credit: Martin Smith at Origin8 Photogra


Stevenage News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
