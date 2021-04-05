'I cannot wait to get back on that stage' - Aidan O'Neill confirmed for Gordon Craig Theatre panto
- Credit: Danny Loo Photography
A second popular pantomime star has been confirmed for this year's Gordon Craig Theatre production in Stevenage.
The team behind the Gordon Craig's 2021 panto Aladdin have revealed audience favourite Aidan O'Neill will return this Christmas.
He joins the previously announced Paul Laidlaw in the production, which will run at the Stevenage theatre from Friday, November 26, 2021 to Sunday, January 23, 2022.
After the cancellation of the 2020 panto due to coronavirus, funnyman Aidan's delighted to be back later this year.
He will play Wishee Washee in Aladdin.
Aidan said: "I've performed in pantomime for the past 13 years... the last six of those have been at The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.
"Even though I have the best time every year I sometimes say to myself... 'Self, maybe you should take a break for a year and put your feet up at Christmas like everyone else'.
"Well last year I got my wish and it was awful!!
"I cannot wait to get back on that stage and make people laugh till they hurt.
"I can't wait to fall off the stage or have milkshake poured on my head. I - can't - wait. See you there!!"
From the Jordan Productions team behind 2019’s award-winning production of Beauty & the Beast, Aladdin promises dazzling costumes, spectacular sets and magical special effects.
All tickets booked for 2020/2021 have automatically moved across to the equivalent date later this year and the same seats have been retained.
To book Aladdin tickets, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk/aladdin-i2427