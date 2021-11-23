Jemma Carlisle, Nick Hooton and Tilly Howes star in Market Theatre's The Adult Panto - Little Red Riding…! in Hitchin until the end of the year before heading back out on tour again with the show. - Credit: Market Theatre

It's almost time for the return of the adult panto at the Market Theatre in Hitchin. Oh, yes it is!

The Sun Street venue officially launches its festive season from Friday, November 26 with its latest Adult Panto – Little Red Riding…!

The raunchy show opens in Hitchin with a cast of Jemma Carlisle, Tilly Howes and Nick Hooton.

They will be performing the adult panto in Hitchin until the end of the year, before then heading back out on tour, with a new cast taking over at the Market Theatre.

Market Theatre's The Adult Panto - Little Red Riding…! - Credit: Market Theatre

The farcical adult comedy has become a bit of tradition for many in the town and this year’s show promises to be more outrageous than ever, running until February 26, 2022.

But that isn’t the theatre's only festive offering this winter.

The Market Theatre's winter rep team of Emma Marsh, Jemima Watling and Sam Peterson will be appearing in shows throughout the Christmas period. - Credit: Market Theatre

This year the venue has taken on three actors who will work throughout the next few months to present a range of family friendly events to suit all ages.

The actors are Jemima Watling, who appeared in the venue's new musical The Happy Funeral back in 2017, Hitchin actress Emma Marsh, and Milton Keynes-based actor Sam Peterson.

It all starts with their show Yuletide Nostalgia from Sunday, December 5 to Tuesday, December 7.

Yuletide Nostalgia, a Christmassy evening of songs, sketches, poems and drama, can be enjoyed at Market Theatre in Hitchin from Sunday, December 5 to Tuesday, December 7. - Credit: Market Theatre

The show will be a charming mix of poetry, prose, sketches and songs from Dickens to the modern day.

From Sunday, December 12 to Tuesday, December 14 the venue will present A Christmas Cabaret, with a range of festive songs, both old and new.

Tickets for both shows include a mince pie and mulled wine.

For children aged three to eight, the Market Theatre also has its more traditional Christmas pantomime, which this year is Puss in Boots.

Puss in Boots, a Christmas show for children, can be seen at Hitchin's Market Theatre from December 18 to January 2. - Credit: Market Theatre

This delightful and traditionally told story relies on audience participation to help the characters on their journey and is fun for all the family.

The play runs from Saturday, December 18 to Sunday, January 2.

Throughout the festive season and into the New Year the team of performers will also be singing a mix of Christmas tunes and popular music every Friday and Saturday after the Adult Panto as part of the venue's live music offering.

These nights are free to attend and the bars will be open from 8.30pm each night.

Artistic director Kirk Foster said: “It’s lovely to be back up and running, and after the disaster of last year we wanted to come back with as busy a programme as possible this winter.

"We want to ensure people have a great time but we’ll also be doing everything we can to ensure people feel safe in our venue.

"Most importantly though, we just can’t wait to welcome people back and get them into the festive mood!”

To find out more and book tickets for all the Market Theatre’s upcoming events, visit www.markettheatre.co.uk.



