The Stevenage Lytton Players present A View From The Bridge - Credit: The Lytton Players

The Lytton Players are bringing Arthur Miller’s ever-tense and powerful drama A View From The Bridge to the stage in Stevenage.

American playwright Miller's 1955 masterwork A View from the Bridge is widely considered among his finest plays.

It dramatically captures both the spirit and the flavour of life in a small Italian-American community.

Set in a Brooklyn neighbourhood where waves of European immigrants have settled over decades, the story centres on Eddie Carbone.

Longshoreman Eddie, the tragic protagonist, devotes all of his energies to 17-year-old Catherine, the beautiful niece who lives with him and his wife Beatrice.

But when Catherine falls in love with one of Beatrice's cousins, the explosive passions of Eddie lead to irrevocable tragedy.

Director Tom Beirne believes Miller’s classic has stood the test of time.

“When I first read the play, I was gripped by the tension," said Tom.

"Arthur Miller has a real knack of developing believable scenarios and characters you empathise with.

“My plan is to give an audience that feeling of tension throughout, as if they are in the Carbone home, trying desperately to guess what Eddie will do next.

“Throughout, you’re willing Eddie not to make each disastrous next move, but in the end, Eddie’s self-betrayal seals his fate.

“For a play that was written in the 1950s, its effect has not been diluted with age; it’s still as impactful and nail-biting as ever.”

Performances run from Wednesday, April 20 to Saturday, April 23 at 7.45pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm, at The Lytton Theatre in Vardon Road.

Tickets are £11, with £9 concessions Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday matinee. A 10 per cent booking fee applies.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/lyttonplayers or via the box office on 01438 357 407.