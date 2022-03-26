7 summer festivals in or near Herts with tickets still for sale
- Credit: Ania Shrimpton
Live events are back on in summer 2022.
Now that warmer weather has arrived, here are seven festivals with some of the biggest headline artists in and around Hertfordshire.
Tickets are selling fast for festivals throughout the country, so it's worth keeping an eye on each festival's website for the latest ticket availability.
Folk by the Oak, Hatfield
The Proclaimers are on their way to Hatfield House on Sunday, July 17 for the one-day Folk by the Oak festival.
They're gonna be joined by Grammy Award-nominated guitarist Richard Thompson and Celtic fusion project We are the Monsters at the Hertfordshire festival.
The event - established in 2008 - is set in the historic grounds of Hatfield House.
It touts itself as a family-friendly day out with "fine folk, roots and acoustic music, with delicious food from around the world and inspiring activities for all ages".
Tickets are still on sale online: https://www.folkbytheoak.com/
Standon Calling
After a washout in 2021, Standon Calling returns!
Madness, Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream are heading to Hertfordshire to front the 16th instalment of the festival, which begins on Thursday, July 21.
Sugababes, Craig David, Grandmaster Flash, Annie Mac and Jodie Harsh will take to the Electronic stage.
Last year's festival was abandoned due to heavy rain, and Primal Scream spent the afternoon in a petrol station.
But the five star-rated festival near Bishop's Stortford - complete with its family stage, party, street food and swimming pool - promises to be a not-to-be-missed summertime celebration in 2022.
Early Bird and Tiers 1-4 tickets are sold out, with Tiers 5 and 6 still available.
Visit Standon Calling online: https://standon-calling.com/
Creamfields South, Essex
This Cheshire EDM festival is destined for Essex, Hertfordshire's next-door neighbour.
Creamfields South begins on Thursday, June 2 with Fatboy Slim, David Guetta and Calvin Harris on the lineup throughout the weekend.
They will be joined by Camelphat, Becky Hill and Armand Van Helden across eight stages in the former home of V Festival - Hylands Park, Chelmsford.
Its northern counterpart, on the August bank holiday weekend in Daresbury, has sold out with some resale tickets on offer.
Some tickets for the first instalment of Creamfields South are still on sale: https://creamfieldschelmsford.com/
The Cambridge Club Festival
Diana Ross? Nile Rodgers? Cambridge Club Festival 2022 is set to be an ICONIC weekend of live music at Childerley Orchard - between Cambridge and Cambourne.
Fat Tony, Denise Van Outen and drag sensation Jodie Harsh will be there.
The festival, which runs from Friday, June 10 until Sunday, June 12, also comes kitted out with street food, high-end glamping and a mind, body and soul wellness zone.
Some ticket tiers have sold out. For the remaining tickets, visit The Cambridge Club Festival online: https://www.thecambridgeclub.co/
Strawberries and Creem, Cambridgeshire
In a UK festival exclusive, Lil Wayne is coming to Childerley Orchard.
The influential New Orleans rapper will joined on the main stage by Brit Award winner Mabel, "Trip" singer Ella Mai and BBC Radio 1Xtra's David Rodigan.
Katy B, festival favourites Horse Meat Disco and Sub Focus headline three more stages set in the Cambridgeshire countryside.
Strawberries and Creem begins on Friday, June 17.
Visit Strawberries and Creem online: https://www.strawberriesandcreem.com/
Heritage Live
Some of the nation's biggest names from the last 50 years will perform at five historic venues in Essex, London, Berkshire and Sussex.
Tom Jones comes to the Audley End estate on the Herts and Essex border on Sunday, August 14.
Heritage Live has also announced that "Don't You (Forget About Me)" band Simple Minds will play at the Saffron Walden historic house on Thursday, August 11, with Elbow on the bill for August 13.
Kenwood House in Hampstead Heath will host Culture Club, Rag'n'Bone Man and Noel Gallagher between June 10 and June 19.
Tickets for each event are on the Heritage Live website: https://www.heritagelive.net/
All Points East, London
Victoria Park in East London will once again host some of the biggest live music gigs the capital has to offer over six days in August.
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's Gorillaz headline APE on Friday, August 19.
The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk and Peggy Gou come to APE Presents: Field Day on August 20.
The second weekend features Tame Impala, Caroline Polachek, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave.
Alongside the big names, APE showcases East London talent "In The Neighbourhood".
"Stay tuned for news on NBHD 2022," the organisers have said.
Visit APE online: https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/
Ticket availability was last checked on March 26, 2022.