'We have to start turning performances into wins,' says Boro boss Sampson

PUBLISHED: 16:48 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 22 November 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson wants to see his side start turning performances into wins after Boro were knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, losing 2-0 to Peterborough United in their first round replay.

Goals from Mo Eisa and Ricky-Jade Jones at London Road dumped Sampson's side out of the competition, but he was pleased with their performance over the two games.

"We conceded a bad goal at the start of the game and I think everyone bar us in red and white is expecting the worst," he said.

"The resilience, character and determination of the team was outstanding, and also their ability to learn and work so hard.

"To go and press a team like Peterborough at their ground takes some real belief and work ethic.

"I thought the team were excellent, but it just wouldn't go in for us."

Peterborough sit fourth in League One and have Eisa, Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison all in double figures for goals this season.

Sampson knew it was going to be a difficult test against the trio, saying: "They've got a centre-forward who might be going for £1m in January, two guys who have 25 goals between them this season and behind them is one of the best players outside the Premier League.

"You are going to concede chances against them, but it's about balance. So far we've got the balance right in terms of being defensively strong, but we now need to score some more goals."

Boro are back in action on Saturday when they face fellow League Two strugglers Walsall in a crucial game.

Sampson knows it's a must-win clash if his side want to move further away from the bottom of the table, and was quick to praise their attitude going into the fixture.

"They are all massive games since I've been at the football club," he said.

"It feels like every game is a must-win.

"I'm really focused on the attitude of the players and the attitude is great at the moment.

"There are signs that we are in a good spot, but we have to start turning performances into wins.

"Walsall have picked up recently, but our mindset has got to be on winning the game."

