Vancooten signs new Stevenage deal

PUBLISHED: 11:23 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 13 August 2019

terence vancooten of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage defender Terence Vancooten has signed a new and improved deal at the Lamex, running until 2022.

The 21-year-old joined Stevenage in July 2017, but had to wait until the end of last season to become a regular in the Boro side, starring alongside Scott Cuthbert and Ben Nugent as they went the final six games unbeaten.

Vancooten also represented Guyana at this summer's Gold Cup.

"Terence's assured performances since the start of 2019 have earned him a new contract and improved terms," said Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace in a statement on the club's official website.

Wallace confirmed that 'top clubs' have been looking at the defender, and he believes Vancooten will one day play at a higher level.

"We are not surprised his ability is attracting the attention of some top clubs." he said.

"He is still improving and if he can continue to progress, stay focused and keep level headed, then we believe he can play at the highest level."

