Two points dropped for Stevenage says Luther Wildin as Macclesfield draw takes shine off stunner

Luther Wildin (second from left) is congratulated after scoring a sensational goal in Stevenage's 2-2 draw with Macclesfield Town. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage goal hero Luther Wildin says not picking up the three points takes the shine off his wonder strike in the 2-2 draw at home to Macclesfield Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro had found the net for the first time in the league on 69 minutes thanks to Kurtis Guthrie, the forward reacting quickest when Jason Cowley's shot had bounced out off the crossbar, his header cancelling out Ben Stephens' first-half effort.

But just three minutes later the home side were in front, Wildin hitting an unstoppable shot form 35 yards that flew high into the corner to goalkeeper Owen Evans's left.

It wasn't enough though as Joe Ironside equalised from the penalty spot with six minutes to go and that disappointment sticks in the throat of the defender despite his moment of magic.

Speaking to the club website he said: "It's just one of those things. That's our luck at the minute. We were the better team to be honest and one lack of concentration, one slip up and it can cost you a goal.

"We know the situation we are in but we are all man enough to know that a goal down does not mean you have lost the game and we came back better and stronger.

"We got the two goals and that should have been it, but we weren't able to hold onto it.

"We have now ticked every box, we just got to put it together and get the three points. Once that happens, that is when the season really kicks on.

"It's just a matter of time but the sooner the better."

The goal though was something that did delight him, only his second in Boro colours.

He said: "It is definitely the best goal I have ever scored. I was hoping it was going to be the winner and at the time I thought it was.

"It had that feeling around the ground, the crowd was absolutely buzzing and it just felt like this was going to be the turning point.

"But unfortunately it didn't turn out that way.

"It does boost my confidence and hopefully I can kick on and score more in the future. I just took the touch and went for it.

"I didn't even see it go in the back of the net to be honest. "You can probably see by my celebration that I am not used to doing it and it was just a big adrenaline rush and I loved every minute of it.

"The lads are all happy for me but also gutted that we didn't get the three points at the back of it."