Advanced search

Tom Pett glad to be back and says Stevenage need to take confidence from FA Cup win over Concord

PUBLISHED: 06:10 08 November 2020

Tom Pett played a lot longer than planned on his Stevenage return. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tom Pett played a lot longer than planned on his Stevenage return. Picture: DANNY LOO

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Tom Pett was delighted to be on any football field after a tough year – but the fact it was back in a Stevenage shirt was even more pleasing.

He played longer than expected to, heading off after 110 minutes of Boro’s eventual penalty shoot-out success over Concord Rangers in the FA Cup.

And he said the only thing missing was the supporters.

He said: “It’s a shame the fans weren’t here to share it with me but it is what it is at the moment.

“I’m glad to be back on the pitch, it’s been a long time and a frustrating time for myself over the last year.

“I didn’t have too much time to think about it. I’m feeling it now in my legs but I’ll recover over the weekend and go again next week.

“We’d been talking all week to see how I was feeling and on Thursday and Friday I felt alright so I said I was good to go.

“It was then a case of whether I’d come off the bench and affect it or would I start.

“We thought starting would be better to ease my way in, rather than coming off the bench with 20 or 30 minutes to go.

“I’m hurting now but it will be good in the coming weeks to have got these minutes in the legs.”

And after starring in a difficult and lacklustre afternoon for Boro, he said it is hugely important they take the positives from the game, and especially the victory, and takes it into their League Two campaign.

“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “We haven’t got the biggest squad but we all need to club together and get ready for the next game.

“We can’t look too far ahead but we’ll be in this week working hard and we’ll make sure we have a plan for next week.

“We need to be winning games in the league. This will give us confidence and we know have to go away to Morecambe and get three points.”

And he wasn’t surprised by the test that the part-time Concord players gave them

“I’ve been there myself, a lot of players have,” he said.

“We were [never] going to win four or five. They are not a bad side. They have some players who have played this level and they were never going to roll over and let us tickle their bellies.

“They had nothing to lose and you could tell by the way they played.

“Yes, we should have been better and we know that, but we’re in the next round of the FA Cup so that is good for us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Other Stevenage FC News

Tom Pett glad to be back and says Stevenage need to take confidence from FA Cup win over Concord

Stevenage glad to be through in FA Cup but manager Alex Revell says there is work still to be done

Stevenage through in FA Cup but only after an uninspiring penalty shoot-out win over non-league Concord Rangers

Stevenage have to win in FA Cup states Alex Revell after Colchester United defeat

Tom Pett returns to Stevenage after Lincoln City release

The goals will come insists both Alex Revell and Charlie Carter after Stevenage’s draw with Grimsby

Most read stories

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

Tom Pett glad to be back and says Stevenage need to take confidence from FA Cup win over Concord

Tom Pett played a lot longer than planned on his Stevenage return. Picture: DANNY LOO

Last hurrah for four weeks as Fairlands Valley Spartans tackle more competition

Hazel Smith and Callie Chapman of Fairlands Valley Spartans ran the Olympic Park 10K before the latest government restrictions.

Stevenage glad to be through in FA Cup but manager Alex Revell says there is work still to be done

Danny Newton got Stevenages second goal against Concord Rangers in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage through in FA Cup but only after an uninspiring penalty shoot-out win over non-league Concord Rangers

Ben Coker got his first goal for Stevenage in the FA Cup against Concord Rangers. Picture: DANNY LOO

Business duo launch My VIP to pair shoppers with our high street shops online

Owners of the Hertfordshire Eco Store and The Real Food Company Ahisha and Josh Ferguson have launched My VIP Card for Stevenage and North Herts businesses. Picture: Courtesy of Ahisha Ferguson