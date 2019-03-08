Advanced search

Swindon Town 1-0 Stevenage: Boro stay bottom as late goal snatches point from their grasp

PUBLISHED: 21:46 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:53 22 October 2019

Ben Nugent of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Ben Nugent of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Stevenage stay bottom of League Two after they conceded a late goal in a 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town at the County Ground on Tuesday night.

Boro looked to be holding firm, but as the clocked ticked over to 90 minutes, an unmarked Eoin Doyle controlled a cross and slid the ball into the net, taking a point from Stevenage which would have been thoroughly deserved.

Mark Sampson made three changes to the side that drew with Port Vale on Saturday, as Terence Vancooten, Joel Byrom and Emmanuel Sonupe came in for Luther James-Wildin, Michael Timlin and Jason Cowley.

In an opening 20 minutes that Stevenage dominated without created any real clear cut chances, Sonupe went closest when he fired just over the bar from long range.

Boro 'keeper Paul Farman was called into action as he comfortably saved a Eoin Doyle header, while down the other Steven Benda had the harder task of halting Sonupe as he tried to go round him on 25 minutes.

Swindon's Kaiyne Woolery had the best chance of the half when a cross found him inside the six-yard box, but he could only volley when he should have hit the target.

Another man who should have done better was Scott Cuthbert, as he headed wide when given the freedom of the Swindon penalty area at a corner.

With the teams going into the break level, Jerry Yates nearly put the home side ahead 10 minutes into the second-half when he got the ball inside the area and smashed a shot just wide.

On the hour mark, Swindon had huge shouts for a penalty turned down - much to the anger of the crowd at the County Ground - after a cross struck the arm of Chris Stokes.

Stevenage had a glorious chance to score on 70 minutes when Kurtis Guthrie held up the ball well and fed substitute Dean Parrett, but his chip was poor and it rolled harmlessly wide.

With two minutes to play, Paul Farman looked to have earned the away side a point as he made a brilliant triple save from close range to deny Swindon.

But, he could do nothing to stop Doyle on 90 minutes, when the attacker was left unmarked inside the area before controlling and sliding the ball into the corner to break Boro hearts.

Stevenage clash with fellow strugglers Morecambe now takes on even more significance and Sampson will need to pick his side up for the cruch clash.

