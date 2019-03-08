Advanced search

new

Swindon Town 0-0 Stevenage player ratings: Watts shines but Sonupe struggles

PUBLISHED: 21:49 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:49 22 October 2019

Kelland Watts of Stevenage and Harry Davis of Grimsby Town during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Kelland Watts of Stevenage and Harry Davis of Grimsby Town during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage conceded a late goal as they lost 1-0 to Swindon Town at the County Ground on Tuesday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings.

Stevenage

Paul Farman - 7

Terence Vancooten - 7

Scott Cuthbert - 7.5

Ben Nugent - 7.5

Chris Stokes - 7

Tyler Denton - 6.5

Charlie Carter - 7

You may also want to watch:

Joel Byrom - 7

Kelland Watts - 8

Emmanuel Sonupe - 5

Kurtis Guthrie - 6.5

Substitutes

Dean Parrett - 6

Michael Timlin - 6

Craig Mackail-Smith - N/A

Other Stevenage FC News

new Swindon Town 0-0 Stevenage player ratings: Watts shines but Sonupe struggles

new Swindon Town 1-0 Stevenage: Boro stay bottom as late goal snatches point from their grasp

FA Cup: Potters Bar Town and Stevenage find out fate following draw for the first round proper

new Farman frustrated by Vale draw as Stevenage stopper praises Sampson's impact at Boro

new Port Vale 1-1 Stevenage player ratings: Day for the defence as Boro's back line impresses

new Port Vale 1-1 Stevenage: Boro take derserved point from tricky away day

Most read stories

Updated North Herts man arrested on suspicion of rape after wanted appeal

A 33-year-old man from the North Herts area has been arrested by police in connection with a series of offences including rape following a wanted appeal. Picture: Helen Drake

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Updated Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Stotfold street cordoned off due to unexploded bomb fears

Police were called to Regent Street in Stotfold after fears of an unexploded bomb. Picture: Michael Brookes

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

North Herts man arrested on suspicion of rape after wanted appeal

A 33-year-old man from the North Herts area has been arrested by police in connection with a series of offences including rape following a wanted appeal. Picture: Helen Drake

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Stotfold street cordoned off due to unexploded bomb fears

Police were called to Regent Street in Stotfold after fears of an unexploded bomb. Picture: Michael Brookes

Latest from the The Comet

Swindon Town 0-0 Stevenage player ratings: Watts shines but Sonupe struggles

Kelland Watts of Stevenage and Harry Davis of Grimsby Town during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Swindon Town 1-0 Stevenage: Boro stay bottom as late goal snatches point from their grasp

Ben Nugent of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

CCTV images released following Stevenage distraction theft

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could assist them in their investigation into a distraction theft outside Sainbury's in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police

Potters Bar RSPCA needs homes for hundreds of horses

Lily, 4, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

North Herts man arrested on suspicion of rape after wanted appeal

A 33-year-old man from the North Herts area has been arrested by police in connection with a series of offences including rape following a wanted appeal. Picture: Helen Drake
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists