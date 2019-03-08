new
Swindon Town 0-0 Stevenage player ratings: Watts shines but Sonupe struggles
PUBLISHED: 21:49 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:49 22 October 2019
Stevenage conceded a late goal as they lost 1-0 to Swindon Town at the County Ground on Tuesday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings.
Stevenage
Paul Farman - 7
Terence Vancooten - 7
Scott Cuthbert - 7.5
Ben Nugent - 7.5
Chris Stokes - 7
Tyler Denton - 6.5
Charlie Carter - 7
Joel Byrom - 7
Kelland Watts - 8
Emmanuel Sonupe - 5
Kurtis Guthrie - 6.5
Substitutes
Dean Parrett - 6
Michael Timlin - 6
Craig Mackail-Smith - N/A