Stevenage v Oldham postponed due to international call ups - delaying Maamria's Lamex return

Mark Sampson (left) and former Stevenage boss Dino Maamria. Picture: TGS Photo Archant

Stevenage's League Two clash with Oldham Athletic on Saturday has been postponed, delaying former manager Dino Maamria's return to the club.

Noor Husin, Terence Vancooten and Luther James-Wildin have been called up for their respective national teams, and with Kelland Watts, Dean Parrett and Kurtis Guthrie coming off injured against Peterborough, Boro have decided to call off the game.

The game would have seen Maamria, who is now in charge at Oldham, return to the Lamex for the first time since his September sacking.

It also would have been a six-pointer at the bottom of League Two, with both sides struggling this season.

The club have confirmed that all tickets purchased for the game can be used at the rearranged fixture, or refunds can be given at the club shop and ticket office.