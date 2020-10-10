Point gained at Mansfield Town and an important one too according to manager Alex Revell

Alex Revell was pleased with Stevenage's point and the performance away to Mansfield Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

It was definitely a point gained rather than two lost according to Stevenage boss Alex Revell following their game away at Mansfield Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the end neither side could find a breakthrough, although the woodwork was hit three times, and it finished 0-0.

But the Boro boss felt that a result of any sort was needed after their recent run and was delighted with the performance at the final whistle.

He said: “After two tough losses in the league and one in the cup it was so important that we got out of it and a clean sheet was our focus.

“They’ve had three shots and I’m really pleased with how we defended as a team.

“The work ethic and everything about it was what we hoped for.

“The flip side is we catch them on the break and get a goal. That was the only thing that was missing really.”

And while that lack of a goal was the only disappointment, Revell was effervescent in his praise of two of the club’s attacking players, Inih Effiong and debutant Jack Aitchison.

The manager said: “The performance of the big man up top was huge, he was really impressive, and the two playing off him were lively.

“They want to get shots away and they want to create so we know we’ve got threats.

“[Jack] hasn’t played since March so to come in and play like he did, I’m really pleased.

“He wants to create but with a creative player you never know about their work rate defensively but he was outstanding.

“We consider character as part of our DNA and his character is fantastic.

“He wants to work and show people what he’s about.

“We’ve created plenty of chances, although not so many in the second half, but we had good opportunities.

“That’s pleasing and a performance, a clean sheet and a point is good.”

And while they have only one win to their name, the Boro boss was keen to point out that theirs is still a work in progress, even if they are bang on target for where he wants them to be.

“We have to remember we’ve come a long way but we’ve got a long way to go,” he said.

“We’ve changed the way we are playing and the whole culture of the club but it takes time.

“We can only keep going.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.