Stevenage trio up for PFA Player of the Month

PUBLISHED: 11:57 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 09 May 2019

Stevenage's Kurtis Guthrie, Terence Vancooten and Ilias Chair have all been nominated PFA Player of the Month for April in Sky Bet League Two. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage's Kurtis Guthrie, Terence Vancooten and Ilias Chair have all been nominated PFA Player of the Month for April in Sky Bet League Two. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage's Kurtis Guthrie, Terence Vancooten and Ilias Chair have all been nominated for the PFA's April Player of the Month in Sky Bet League Two.

The trio played a key role in Boro's unbeaten end to the season and they have now been recognised for their performances, with Dino Maamria's men dominating the six-player shortlist.

Guthrie had a superb month, firing seven goals and assisting a further four in just five games as he led Stevenage's late charge towards the play-offs - although they ultimately fell just short, finishing a point off the top seven.

Vancooten returned to the team towards the back end of the season and put in a number of impressive displays in defence, helping Boro keep two clean sheets in April.

Chair - who has now played his last game for the club after his loan deal from QPR came to an end - was instrumental in Stevenage's unbeaten month, providing four assists and scoring twice as he proved to be the perfect partner for Guthrie in attack.

Voting closes at 8am tomorrow.

