Stevenage trio up for PFA Player of the Month

Stevenage's Kurtis Guthrie, Terence Vancooten and Ilias Chair have all been nominated PFA Player of the Month for April in Sky Bet League Two. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Stevenage's Kurtis Guthrie, Terence Vancooten and Ilias Chair have all been nominated for the PFA's April Player of the Month in Sky Bet League Two.

The trio played a key role in Boro's unbeaten end to the season and they have now been recognised for their performances, with Dino Maamria's men dominating the six-player shortlist.

Guthrie had a superb month, firing seven goals and assisting a further four in just five games as he led Stevenage's late charge towards the play-offs - although they ultimately fell just short, finishing a point off the top seven.

Vancooten returned to the team towards the back end of the season and put in a number of impressive displays in defence, helping Boro keep two clean sheets in April.

Chair - who has now played his last game for the club after his loan deal from QPR came to an end - was instrumental in Stevenage's unbeaten month, providing four assists and scoring twice as he proved to be the perfect partner for Guthrie in attack.

Voting closes at 8am tomorrow.