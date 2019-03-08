new
Stevenage set to receive cut of transfer fee if Luke Freeman joins Sheffield United
PUBLISHED: 11:19 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 24 June 2019
Stevenage will receive a cut of any transfer fee should former winger Luke Freeman leave QPR for Sheffield United, CometSport understands.
The 27-year-old has been linked with a £4 million move to the Premier League new boys, and according to CometSport sources, Stevenage will receive a cut of the transfer fee due to a clause in the deal that saw him leave the Lamex.
It is believed that Boro would net around 10 per cent or, £400,000 from the reported move, providing a big financial boost to the club.
Freeman joined Stevenage on an initial loan deal from Arsenal back in 2011, with his move to the Lamex being made permanent in January 2012.
The Englishman went on to make 111 appearances for the club before joining Bristol City for a six-figure fee in 2014.
He joined QPR in January 2017.