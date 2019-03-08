new

Stevenage to host supporter drop-in session for club's equity offering

Stevenage are holding an equity offering drop-in session on Wednesday at the Cromwell Hotel. Picture: Stevenage FC Archant

Stevenage will be holding a drop-in session on Wednesday for supporters who are interested in investing in the club's equity offering.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The session at the Cromwell Hotel will run from 11am till 4pm, with fans having the chance to speak to club CEO Alex Tunbridge and sports investment experts, Tifosy.

You may also want to watch:

Funds raised through the sale of shares will be used primarily to increase the playing budget with the objective of securing promotion to EFL League One and subsequently to the EFL Championship.

The Stevenage FC Equity Offering is issued through Tifosy, the sports investment company who issued the successful Stevenage FC Bond in 2017.

If you have any questions about the investment process, request a call back from Tifosy by calling 020 7349 0622 or emailing stevenagefc@tifosy.com.