Advanced search

Stevenage get further boost in relegation battle as Macclesfield suffer another points deduction.

PUBLISHED: 12:45 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 07 May 2020

Stevenage have received yet another boost to their survival hopes with another points deduction for Macclesfield. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage have received yet another boost to their survival hopes with another points deduction for Macclesfield. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage’s hopes of avoiding the drop should the League Two season resume have been boosted yet again by another points deduction to their nearest rival.

Macclesfield, who had already been hit by a six-point penalty earlier in the season, have now had another seven points removed from their tally, leaving them just three points above Boro at the foot of the table.

Town had admitted two misconduct charges relating to an unfulfilled fixture against Plymouth Argyle on December 21 and non-payment of players in February.

The club announced an independent disciplinary hearing had applied an immediate four-point deduction, with a further two points suspended.

Three suspended points relating to a previous charge have also been triggered.

Their hopes of beating the drop were already helped by the fact only one club was going to be relegated to the National League instead of the usual two following Bury’s expulsion from League One.

It has been a good couple of weeks for Boro with a charge levied against them following the postponement of their match with Oldham Athletic on November 16.

The complaint came from the Latics who questioned the decision, made because of international call-ups for Stevenage.

But after more than seven hours of testimony and cross examinations, the commission announced they were dismissing the charge and no sanctions were to be applied against the club.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: “This case should never have been brought in the first place. As it was, we had to endure an all-day hearing by video with both sides represented by barristers before the commission cleared us of all charges.

“The length of time the commission took to reach this conclusion, 15 minutes, says everything about the case.

“We are greatly indebted to Nick De Marco QC who represented us in the hearing and who did such an excellent job to ensure that justice was done.”

Boro have now made a submission for costs against the EFL.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Other Stevenage FC News

Stevenage get further boost in relegation battle as Macclesfield suffer another points deduction.

Revell determined to restore Boro’s ‘unbelievable community club’ feel

Coronavirus: EFL clubs ‘taken out at the knees’

Players will not risk careers says Stevenage chairman Wallace

Darren Sarll loving football again after ‘baptism of fire’ at Stevenage

new Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom relives the goal that secured the title

Most read stories

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire creep towards 2,500

The latest confirmed COVID-19 figures for Hertfordshire have been released. Picture: RADAR

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal to stop flytipping donations outside charity shops after Stevenage store becomes hotspot

People have been leaving donations outside the Cancer Research UK shop on Stevenage's Oaklands Retail Park, which is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sharon Makin

Popular bakery reopens in Stevenage Old Town

Simmons has reopened in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Google

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire creep towards 2,500

The latest confirmed COVID-19 figures for Hertfordshire have been released. Picture: RADAR

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal to stop flytipping donations outside charity shops after Stevenage store becomes hotspot

People have been leaving donations outside the Cancer Research UK shop on Stevenage's Oaklands Retail Park, which is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sharon Makin

Popular bakery reopens in Stevenage Old Town

Simmons has reopened in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage get further boost in relegation battle as Macclesfield suffer another points deduction.

Stevenage have received yet another boost to their survival hopes with another points deduction for Macclesfield. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Standon Calling postponed: Your frequently asked questions answered

Standon Calling 2019. This summer's festival has been postponed with Standon Calling now due to return in July 2021. Picture: KoLAB Studios

Standon Calling’s 15th anniversary festival postponed until 2021

Standon Calling 2020 has been postponed. The festival's 15th anniversary party will now take place between July 22 to July 25, 2021. Picture: Ania Shrimpton

Stevenage marks 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe with ‘virtual’ VE Day

Stevenage Borough Council's 'virtual' VE Day celebrations are in full swing.

AFC Walkern’s ‘terrific’ youngsters supporting NHS staff during coronavirus with marathon task

AFC Walkern's U10 team are running a virtual marathon to raise money for the NHS.
Drive 24