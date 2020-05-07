Stevenage get further boost in relegation battle as Macclesfield suffer another points deduction.

Stevenage have received yet another boost to their survival hopes with another points deduction for Macclesfield. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage’s hopes of avoiding the drop should the League Two season resume have been boosted yet again by another points deduction to their nearest rival.

Macclesfield, who had already been hit by a six-point penalty earlier in the season, have now had another seven points removed from their tally, leaving them just three points above Boro at the foot of the table.

Town had admitted two misconduct charges relating to an unfulfilled fixture against Plymouth Argyle on December 21 and non-payment of players in February.

The club announced an independent disciplinary hearing had applied an immediate four-point deduction, with a further two points suspended.

Three suspended points relating to a previous charge have also been triggered.

Their hopes of beating the drop were already helped by the fact only one club was going to be relegated to the National League instead of the usual two following Bury’s expulsion from League One.

It has been a good couple of weeks for Boro with a charge levied against them following the postponement of their match with Oldham Athletic on November 16.

The complaint came from the Latics who questioned the decision, made because of international call-ups for Stevenage.

But after more than seven hours of testimony and cross examinations, the commission announced they were dismissing the charge and no sanctions were to be applied against the club.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: “This case should never have been brought in the first place. As it was, we had to endure an all-day hearing by video with both sides represented by barristers before the commission cleared us of all charges.

“The length of time the commission took to reach this conclusion, 15 minutes, says everything about the case.

“We are greatly indebted to Nick De Marco QC who represented us in the hearing and who did such an excellent job to ensure that justice was done.”

Boro have now made a submission for costs against the EFL.