Stevenage make Tyrone Marsh of Boreham Wood their seventh summer signing

Tyrone Marsh (right) during Boreham Wood's National League play-off semi-final defeat at Harrogate Town. Picture: TIM GOODE/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage have boosted their striking options with the signature of Tyrone Marsh.

The 26-year-old joins from Boreham Wood after hitting 15 goals on their journey into the National League play-offs where he played in both the win over FC Halifax Town and loss to Harrogate Ton in the semi-final.

And manager Alex Revell is delighted to get his man.

“I am really excited at the signing of Tyrone,” he told the club’s website.

“He has had a superb season for Boreham Wood and is a superb athlete. His first thought when he receives the ball is to be positive and direct with his dribbling, to create and to score goals.

“I am delighted he has chosen to join and help us reach our goals.

“As I have said before we are only looking to sign players with the right character, work ethic and athleticism.

“Tyrone fits all of these and it’s fantastic to have him on board.”

Marsh joins Inih Effiong, Elliot Osborne, Femi Akinwande, Ross Marshall, Billy Johnson and Romain Vincelot to become Boro’s seventh signing of the summer.