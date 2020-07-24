Advanced search

Romain Vincelot becomes Stevenage’s sixth summer signing

PUBLISHED: 10:45 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 24 July 2020

Romain Vincelot, seen in Bradford City's play-off final defeat in 2017, has signed for Stevenage. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Romain Vincelot, seen in Bradford City's play-off final defeat in 2017, has signed for Stevenage. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Experienced French midfielder Romain Vincelot has become Stevenage’s sixth signing of the summer.

The Poitiers-born man was with Shrewsbury Town last season but has plenty of knowledge of the English game since signing for Dagenham & Redbridge in January 2010.

In between there were spells at Brighton & Hove Albion Leyton Orient, Coventry City, Bradford City and Crawley Town.

Last season was marred by a hip operation similar to the one performed on Andy Murray and that is obviously in the forefront of his mind when he insists the switch to Boro is the start of something good for himself and the club.

He said: “I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago and I couldn’t wait for this moment because it is the start of something good I think.

“For me it is important to have the opportunity to enjoy playing again. I just can’t wait.”

Vincelot was in the Orient team that lost the League One play-off final to Rotherham United in 2014, a Millers’ side that contained Alex Revell, and the Boro boss knows exactly what the 34-year-old will bring to the Lamex Satdium.

Revell said, “Romain is a fantastic leader, professional and character and we are absolutely delighted to announce him as a Stevenage player.

“He is someone that typifies us as a club, committed, passionate and always plays with a real desire to win.

“He has huge experience at this level and his knowledge will be key when showing our younger players what it takes to be a top professional.

“I truly believe he will be someone that the fans will love to watch because of the commitment and determination he will show every time he pulls on the Stevenage shirt.”

Vincelot follows Inih Effiong, Femi Akinwande, Elliot Osborne, Ross Marshall and Billy Johnson as new signings for next season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Other Stevenage FC News

Romain Vincelot becomes Stevenage’s sixth summer signing

Stevenage sign former Norwich City goalkeeper Billy Johnson

New Marshall in town as Stevenage make Ross their fourth summer signing

Alex Revell banking on new signing Elliot Osborne to become a leader at Stevenage

Femi Akinwande becomes second Stevenage signing of the summer

Most read stories

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Hitchin’s Market Place will become outdoor dining area after plans finalised

Market Place, Hitchin will become an 'Eat Alfresco' outdoor dining area from Monday, July 27. Picture: DANNY LOO

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Hitchin’s Market Place will become outdoor dining area after plans finalised

Market Place, Hitchin will become an 'Eat Alfresco' outdoor dining area from Monday, July 27. Picture: DANNY LOO

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the The Comet

Lister nurse suspended for 12 months after ‘incorrect administration of medication’

A former Lister Hospital nurse has been suspended for 12 months for misconduct. Picture: Danny Loo

Romain Vincelot becomes Stevenage’s sixth summer signing

Romain Vincelot, seen in Bradford City's play-off final defeat in 2017, has signed for Stevenage. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Victims of Hitchin sex offender Ian Mann thank community for ‘incredible support’ during difficult year

Ian Mann was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court last month. Picture: Danny Loo

Report on unitary council for Hertfordshire prepared in February before asking boroughs and districts

Hertfordshire County Council offices, Hertford. Picture: DANNY LOO

When do I have to wear a face covering in shops?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images