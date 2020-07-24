Romain Vincelot becomes Stevenage’s sixth summer signing

Romain Vincelot, seen in Bradford City's play-off final defeat in 2017, has signed for Stevenage. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Experienced French midfielder Romain Vincelot has become Stevenage’s sixth signing of the summer.

The Poitiers-born man was with Shrewsbury Town last season but has plenty of knowledge of the English game since signing for Dagenham & Redbridge in January 2010.

In between there were spells at Brighton & Hove Albion Leyton Orient, Coventry City, Bradford City and Crawley Town.

Last season was marred by a hip operation similar to the one performed on Andy Murray and that is obviously in the forefront of his mind when he insists the switch to Boro is the start of something good for himself and the club.

He said: “I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago and I couldn’t wait for this moment because it is the start of something good I think.

“For me it is important to have the opportunity to enjoy playing again. I just can’t wait.”

Vincelot was in the Orient team that lost the League One play-off final to Rotherham United in 2014, a Millers’ side that contained Alex Revell, and the Boro boss knows exactly what the 34-year-old will bring to the Lamex Satdium.

Revell said, “Romain is a fantastic leader, professional and character and we are absolutely delighted to announce him as a Stevenage player.

“He is someone that typifies us as a club, committed, passionate and always plays with a real desire to win.

“He has huge experience at this level and his knowledge will be key when showing our younger players what it takes to be a top professional.

“I truly believe he will be someone that the fans will love to watch because of the commitment and determination he will show every time he pulls on the Stevenage shirt.”

Vincelot follows Inih Effiong, Femi Akinwande, Elliot Osborne, Ross Marshall and Billy Johnson as new signings for next season.