Stevenage sign non-league star who turned down reported Premier League interest

Stevenage have signed Jamie Fielding from Hastings United. Picture: Stevenage FC Archant

Stevenage have signed Hastings United defender Jamie Fielding after he turned down reported interest from Premier League side Leicester City.

The 19-year-old - who won the Isthmian League South East Division side's Young Player of the Season earlier this month - has moved to the the Lamex despite interest from Premier League and Championship clubs.

According to Leicestershire Live, Fielding trained with Brendan Rodgers' side at the back end of the season and the Foxes were keen on signing him, offering the defender a professional deal.

However, this would have meant joining the Leicester youth set-up, with the 19-year-old now hoping to play first-team football for Dino Maamria's side.

"I am ecstatic. It is a great football club and it was an easy choice for me," Fielding said.

"It has been a great season for me progressing in men's football but this is the next step for me now to establish myself in the Stevenage First Team."

Chairman Phil Wallace was delighted to get his man, saying: "Jamie is a great example of our activity in the non-league market.

"We knew he was being watched by a number of clubs at the end of last season and knew we would have to act quickly if we wanted to bring him to Stevenage.

"Jamie is one of three non-league lads we have targeted and tracked closely for early signings. We signed two, lost one and we are pleased with that outcome, given the competition.

"From June onwards it is mostly about waiting for the right senior lads. There is some activity, but most are away on holiday and the majority don't start getting serious until mid-June.

"They are all paid until the end of July no matter whether they get a club or not, so many take a break and then look at their options during June, ready to join a new club for the start of training in early July.

"We know what we are looking for and are focused on improving the squad for next season."