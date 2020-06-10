Stevenage need to be ‘extremely lucky’ to avoid relegation after EFL vote says chairman Phil Wallace

Stevenage are set to drop out of the Football League after the EFL vote. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage will be “extremely lucky” to survive relegation according to Phil Wallace after that fate was all but confirmed by the Football League.

The EFL and its clubs voted on Tuesday to end the season and use a non-weighted points-per-game system to decide the final table, with promotion, relegation and play-offs still intact.

That means Boro, who are at the foot of the League Two table, should be relegated to the National League.

And speaking on BBC Three Counties Radio the Lamex Stadium-based club’s chairman was fearful of what comes next.

Wallace said: “We got ourselves into this position so we can’t start complaining or whining because we had 36 games to get ourselves out of trouble and we didn’t take that.

“If we do survive we’ll be extremely lucky and we have to make sure we are never ever get in this position again.”

However, there is still hope for Stevenage with nearest rivals Macclesfield Town slapped with another FA charge relating to non-payment of wages to players and non-fulfilment of games.

That has already cost the Silkmen 11 points and any more deductions would see them slip below Boro and Wallace is waiting on news of that potential escape route.

He said: “I think the EFL has a desire to see the Macclesfield situation resolved as soon as possible but they will not release a date on that.

“This is the sixth time Macclesfield has committed a breach of the rules and you do get a competitive advantage when you don’t pay your players.

“I think before they’ve had points deducted each time so you would logically think that they’ll continue to have points deducted.”

EFL chairman Rick Parry said: “Whilst it has always remained the board’s position to play the remainder of the season where possible, the decision reached at today’s meeting follows a full and considered consultation period with our member clubs.

“The board has endeavoured to listen to all views and alternative approaches but understand that the decisions will not be met with universal satisfaction from all clubs.

“Today’s outcome ensures that the league and its clubs remain as faithful as possible to the previously agreed regulations and that there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions if required.

“It is clear that the challenges facing the league from the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination.”

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said on Twitter that the model adopted was the “common sense” approach.

League One has also agreed to end their season in the same way as League Two but Championship clubs are set to play the remainder of their campaign with a restart date of June 20.