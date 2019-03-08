Advanced search

Stevenage sack Dino Maamria after winless start to League Two season

PUBLISHED: 09:06 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 09 September 2019

Stevenage have sacked manager Dino Maamria after just three points from their opening seven games. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage have sacked manager Dino Maamria after just three points from their opening seven games. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dino Maamria has paid for Stevenage's poor start to the season by being sacked as manager of the League Two club.

A very brief statement released on the club's website said that Mark Sampson would take charge of temporary affairs assisted by U18 manager Alex Revell.

The statement in full read: "Stevenage FC have today called an end to Dino Maamria's 18 month reign as manager of the club.

"Following a strong run of results at the end of the 2018-19 season where Stevenage finished the season in 10th place with six wins from the final seven games, missing the play-offs by one point, the club have not recorded a win so far this season and currently sit 23rd in League Two.

"Mark Sampson will assume control of the team in a Caretaker role, assisted by newly appointed U18 manager Alex Revell, until further notice."

The club have picked up just three draws in their opening seven league games while there have also been defeats in both the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

Only Scunthorpe United sit lower than them.

The final straw saw Boro lose 4-2 on Saturday away to Cheltenham Town.

Other Stevenage FC News

Stevenage sack Dino Maamria after winless start to League Two season

League Two: Cheltenham Town 4 Stevenage 2

Leasing.com Trophy: Stevenage 0 MK Dons 3

Two points dropped for Stevenage says Luther Wildin as Macclesfield draw takes shine off stunner

League Two: Stevenage 2 Macclesfield 2

Mansfield draw a 'positive result' for injury-hit Stevenage says boss Dino Maamria

Most read stories

A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Council seeks to demolish Stevenage homes and community centre for contentious new build

An artist's impression of what the Kenilworth Close development will look like. Picture: supplied by Stevenage Borough Council

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Hundreds of bike crashes in Herts over two-year period

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Council seeks to demolish Stevenage homes and community centre for contentious new build

An artist's impression of what the Kenilworth Close development will look like. Picture: supplied by Stevenage Borough Council

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Hundreds of bike crashes in Herts over two-year period

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage sack Dino Maamria after winless start to League Two season

Stevenage have sacked manager Dino Maamria after just three points from their opening seven games. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Hundreds of bike crashes in Herts over two-year period

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

A much-needed break from the M25 and A1(M)?

The new improved Wash Lane Common. Picture: HBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists