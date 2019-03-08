Stevenage sack Dino Maamria after winless start to League Two season

Stevenage have sacked manager Dino Maamria after just three points from their opening seven games. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dino Maamria has paid for Stevenage's poor start to the season by being sacked as manager of the League Two club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A very brief statement released on the club's website said that Mark Sampson would take charge of temporary affairs assisted by U18 manager Alex Revell.

The statement in full read: "Stevenage FC have today called an end to Dino Maamria's 18 month reign as manager of the club.

"Following a strong run of results at the end of the 2018-19 season where Stevenage finished the season in 10th place with six wins from the final seven games, missing the play-offs by one point, the club have not recorded a win so far this season and currently sit 23rd in League Two.

"Mark Sampson will assume control of the team in a Caretaker role, assisted by newly appointed U18 manager Alex Revell, until further notice."

The club have picked up just three draws in their opening seven league games while there have also been defeats in both the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

Only Scunthorpe United sit lower than them.

The final straw saw Boro lose 4-2 on Saturday away to Cheltenham Town.