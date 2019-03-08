Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Stevenage's White joins Biggleswade on loan

PUBLISHED: 15:19 16 July 2019

Joe White of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Portsmouth at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Joe White of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Portsmouth at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage striker Joe White will spend another season on loan at Biggleswade Town after a successful 2018/19 campaign at Langford Road.

White joined Boro in early 2018, signing for an undisclosed fee from Dagenham & Redbridge.

You may also want to watch:

After a spell at Wealdstone, the 20-year-old subsequently joined Biggleswade Town on loan.

During his time on loan at the Bedfordshire club, White scored 20 league goals in just 29 appearances for the Waders and will be back at the club next season.

Speaking to the clubs official website, Stevenage FC Chairman Phil Wallace said: "Our management feel Joe will benefit from playing week in, week out. Joe enjoyed it there last year and we are happy to do it again."

"All of our U23 lads that are either on loan or not on active first-team duty will train at our Shephalbury site with Alex Revell from now on."

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage's White joins Biggleswade on loan

new Fan favourite Parrett returns to Stevenage for new season

new Ball makes Stevenage exit to join Ebbsfleet

new Former Tottenham and Swindon striker Obika on trial at Stevenage

new St Albans City 0-0 Stevenage: Offside flag frustrates Boro in pre-season draw

new Stevenage sign defender Denton from Leeds

Most read stories

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Letchworth family launches fundraiser after daughter's health deteriorates

Emily Marvell, 19, needs your help getting life-prolonging drugs. Picture: Supplied

Missing appeal: Stevenage woman now found

Police appeal: woman found

Will the real Banksy please stand up?

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Letchworth family launches fundraiser after daughter’s health deteriorates

Emily Marvell, 19, needs your help getting life-prolonging drugs. Picture: Supplied

Missing appeal: Stevenage woman now found

Police appeal: woman found

Will the real Banksy please stand up?

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage’s White joins Biggleswade on loan

Joe White of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Portsmouth at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Great Northern services back on track following Stevenage trespass

Stevenage Train Station

Great Northern services affected by trespassers on Stevenage tracks

Stevenage Train Station

Knebworth school cook wins top prize in national culinary competition

Lisa Miles with her awards and winning cake. Picture: Kim Swain.

Letchworth school encapsulates heritage with time capsule

Former student Sophia Dirosa returned to Highfield School in Letchworth to bury the time capsule with Mr Morris and Mr Furness. Picture: Gillian Jemetta
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists