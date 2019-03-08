new

Stevenage's White joins Biggleswade on loan

Joe White of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Portsmouth at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage striker Joe White will spend another season on loan at Biggleswade Town after a successful 2018/19 campaign at Langford Road.

White joined Boro in early 2018, signing for an undisclosed fee from Dagenham & Redbridge.

After a spell at Wealdstone, the 20-year-old subsequently joined Biggleswade Town on loan.

During his time on loan at the Bedfordshire club, White scored 20 league goals in just 29 appearances for the Waders and will be back at the club next season.

Speaking to the clubs official website, Stevenage FC Chairman Phil Wallace said: "Our management feel Joe will benefit from playing week in, week out. Joe enjoyed it there last year and we are happy to do it again."

"All of our U23 lads that are either on loan or not on active first-team duty will train at our Shephalbury site with Alex Revell from now on."