Stevenage's Kennedy: 'It's time to get my life and career back on track'

PUBLISHED: 16:10 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 27 December 2019

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Crewe Alexandra, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 21st December 2019

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Crewe Alexandra, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 21st December 2019

Stevenage winger Ben Kennedy is keen to get his life and career back on track after a testing spell at the Lamex, and he hopes that the return of Graham Westley as manager will help him do just that.

After an impressive start to his Boro career in 2015 that saw him linked with a big move up the Football League, Kennedy's form has faltered as injuries took their toll.

The Northern Irishman was honest and open about his desire to turn his life and career around after that torrid spell, telling CometSport: "I struggled with my knee at the start of the season and then I started playing again, but my knee was still playing up a bit.

"It was good to be back out there after a spell out so hopefully I can build on that and only get better.

"It's good to be back out there. I'm still young, I'm only 22 so I want to play a load of games.

"I've already played a load of games, but I want to kick on and be the best I can be.

"I've haven't had a lot of luck along the way, but now it's time to knuckle down and get my life and career back on track.

"I have a beautiful baby boy so it's time to kick on. I'm over here doing it for him so it's time to do well now."

Westley's return for a fourth spell could be key to Kennedy turning things around, having given him his debut as an 18-year-old back in 2015.

Kennedy revealed that the 51-year-old boss still has that same belief in him, saying: "I've got a lot of respect for the man. He gave me my debut and he's always believed in me.

"As soon as he came through the door he pulled me for a chat and told me he believed in me.

"He has me working hard and I'm only feeling better for it, getting fitter and stronger.

"He's certainly working me hard. Everyone is buying into it and everyone is with him."

Kennedy put in an eye-catching display against Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day, and that was made even more impressive by the fact he wasn't in the country that morning.

"I flew home after training on Christmas Eve to see my little man so I flew from Northern Ireland early this morning," he said.

"It was a good trip, good to see the little man and spend Christmas with him."

