Advanced search

new

Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom relives the goal that secured the title

PUBLISHED: 11:38 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 17 April 2020

Goalscorer Joel Byrom and skipper Mark Roberts enjoy the celebrations

Goalscorer Joel Byrom and skipper Mark Roberts enjoy the celebrations

Matt Ranson

To celebrate 10 years since Stevenage won the Conference title and earned promotion to the Football League for the first time, CometSport spoke to Joel Byrom to get his memories on the campaign. In the third and final part, he relives his goal that secured promotion.

Robbo lifts the BSP trophyRobbo lifts the BSP trophy

After 11 wins from 12 games, Boro travelled to Kidderminster Harriers knowing another victory would secure them the title.

With just three games left, Byrom remembers the team were keen to get promotion wrapped up.

“I think it was just all about having the chance to get it done. If we hadn’t got it done that day, the pressure would have built,” he said.

“We needed to get it done as soon as possible and we scored really early through an indirect free kick.”

Joel Byrom and David Bridges get their hands on the trophyJoel Byrom and David Bridges get their hands on the trophy

Charlie Griffin scored after just 70 seconds and then just after the hour mark Byrom’s moment arrived.

But, he revealed how it almost never happened, adding: “I was close to coming off because Graham was going to make a change and it would have been me.”

Remembering his goal, Byrom continued: “When I’ve seen the goal back, I’m thinking ‘why am I out on the left wing anyway?’

“I cut in onto my bad foot and again I’m thinking ‘why am I shooting?’

You may also want to watch:

“It was a bit of an out-of-body experience, but it curled into the corner. It was just meant to be, I think.

“I don’t remember any of the game after that, it was just a brilliant feeling. It was an unbelievable feeling.

“It was right in front of the Stevenage fans and it was the goal that got us into the Football League. It was the most important goal I’ll ever score.”

The 2-0 win secured Boro promotion, and despite a game against Gateshead just three days later, Byrom revealed that most of the team missed the game as they stayed in Newcastle and ‘celebrated from Saturday to Wednesday’.

Stevenage got to lift the trophy at the Lamex after a final-day win over York City and the celebrations continued.

The open-top bus parade was a bit blurry, though, with Byrom saying: “A few lads were a bit worse for wear. The party had gone long into the early hours and we had to be up early for the parade.

“I think a few even got off for more drinks during the parade. I wasn’t in a good state. I think the bus journey finished at Chris Day’s pub as well.”

As for what that season means to Byrom, he added: “The club had had all the history of trying to get into the Football League and they’d been waiting for so long.

“That season was one of my best seasons in football. It was an amazing feeling, especially with that group of lads.

“We were like a band of brothers really. There were so many bonds made and still to this day you have those memories of playing together and winning things.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom relives the goal that secured the title

Coronavirus: EFL chairman’s open letter to fans

new League One and Two clubs could defer up to 25 per cent of April wages amid coronavirus outbreak

new Clarke remembers happy days at Stevenage, Boyd and the FA Trophy final

new Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom recalls the push for top spot

new Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom on the poor start to the campaign

Most read stories

Family remembers much-loved former Stevenage mayor and borough councillor

Former SBC councillor Bob Fowler sadly passed away on Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Stevenage burglar pleads guilty after targeting empty shops and charities

Mr Liddon was charged with burglary at the Salvation Army shop in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Google

Hitchin streets come alive with sound of music in tribute to key workers

Andrew Weymouth, of St Elmo Court, prepares to play the pipes in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

Help NHS Heroes set for national success after kickstarting in Stevenage

Help NHS Heroes first launched at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Family remembers much-loved former Stevenage mayor and borough councillor

Former SBC councillor Bob Fowler sadly passed away on Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Stevenage burglar pleads guilty after targeting empty shops and charities

Mr Liddon was charged with burglary at the Salvation Army shop in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Google

Hitchin streets come alive with sound of music in tribute to key workers

Andrew Weymouth, of St Elmo Court, prepares to play the pipes in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

Help NHS Heroes set for national success after kickstarting in Stevenage

Help NHS Heroes first launched at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom relives the goal that secured the title

Goalscorer Joel Byrom and skipper Mark Roberts enjoy the celebrations

Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

Police are today reappealing to find 29-year-old Danny Braybrooks. Picture: Herts Police

Coronavirus: EFL chairman’s open letter to fans

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

North Hertfordshire businesses at ‘brink of collapse’ after council misses grant deadlines

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Small Business Grants Fund on March 17. Picture: Supplied

Standon Calling 2020 festival still on but organisers ‘reviewing all options’

Standon Calling 2020 is still going ahead for the time being but organisers are reviewing the situation. Picture: Ania Shrimpton
Drive 24