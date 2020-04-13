Advanced search

new

Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom recalls the push for top spot

PUBLISHED: 11:52 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 13 April 2020

Joel Byrom sets off on his way to goal.

Joel Byrom sets off on his way to goal.

Matt Ranson

With the 10th anniversary of Stevenage’s Conference winning season coming up, CometSport spoke to Joel Byrom to get his memories on the campaign. In part two, the midfielder remembers pushing for the title and recovering from a blip.

After a poor start to the season, Boro went 17 games unbeaten from August to November in a run that fired them up the table.

“We were taking it each game at a time then,” remembers Byrom.

“Results were going for us and goals were coming from everywhere.

“Even if the team changed it didn’t make us any weaker because we had 22 in the squad with two for each position.”

A defeat to Ebbsfleet United in early December ended the run, but they recovered to secure four wins out of the next five.

Then came a big blip, with 1-0 defeats to Tamworth and Rushden & Diamonds.

“I remember being on the bench at Tamworth and Ronnie Henry got sent off and then Darren Murphy got sent off,” said Byrom.

You may also want to watch:

“We were down to nine men, and I got put on. I don’t think I touched the ball, I just chased around getting nowhere near it.

“That was one of them days when everything went wrong. We went to Rushden a few weeks later and that was another game when we just weren’t on it at all.

“But, most teams that win things have that little blip and it’s how you react to it.”

Stevenage certainly reacted as they won 11 or their next 12 games to put them on the brink of the title.

“It was ridiculous. It felt like we had games won before we’d even gone on the pitch,” remembers Byrom.

“Teams hated playing against us and we were getting the games done early. I remember one game at Wimbledon and even standing in the tunnel it felt like men against boys.”

During that run was a 3-1 win against Crawley Town, with Byrom getting on the scoresheet with an incredible goal from just beyond the halfway line.

“It’s fell off the face of the earth that goal. I got footage off one of the fans, but it’s not on YouTube,” said Byrom.

“At the time I don’t know why I did it. The ball just fell and it got stuck in a puddle. I saw the goalkeeper off his line and I’ve never hit a ball so sweet since.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom recalls the push for top spot

new Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom on the poor start to the campaign

new Stevenage launch careline to help elderly in isolation during Covid-19 outbreak

Stevenage FC pledge food support to elderly after coronavirus outbreak

Most read stories

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Gallery Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

National charity with hospices in Beds and Cambs could be forced to cut end of life services

Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice could be affected by the funding shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

GALLERY: CCTV ‘calendar of crime’ to tackle persistent theft at Stevenage Tesco store

Police wish to speak to this man relating to a robbery on April 9

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

National charity with hospices in Beds and Cambs could be forced to cut end of life services

Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice could be affected by the funding shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

GALLERY: CCTV ‘calendar of crime’ to tackle persistent theft at Stevenage Tesco store

Police wish to speak to this man relating to a robbery on April 9

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Commissioner gives £50,000 to coronavirus emergency fund to support charities and communities during crisis

Police and crime commissioner David Lloyd has granted emergency funding for Hertfordshire charities. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom recalls the push for top spot

Joel Byrom sets off on his way to goal.

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Books: Top reads for #stayathome during UK coronavirus lockdown

Doctor Zhivago
Drive 24