Advanced search

new

Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom on the poor start to the campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:03 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 06 April 2020

Joel Byrom

Joel Byrom

Archant

With the 10th anniversary of Stevenage’s Conference winning season coming up, CometSport spoke to Joel Byrom to get his memories on the campaign. In part one, the midfielder reflects on the poor start to the season.

Byrom joined the club that summer from Northwich Victoria having worked under Boro assistant Dino Maamria and played alongside Mark Roberts, who moved to Hertfordshire the previous season.

The unity in the dressing room was immediately apparent to the midfielder

“It was a very tight dressing room when I arrived,” he told CometSport.

“I think Graham Westley only maybe signed five players that summer and kept the majority of what he had from the season before when they won the FA Trophy and lost in the play-off semi-final.

“As soon as I came in I could tell it was a tight dressing room and everyone was pulling in the same direction.

“We knew we were going to try and win the league that season, but you never knew how far that team was going to go.”

Stevenage hosted Tamworth at Broadhall Way on the opening day of the season, but things didn’t go to plan for the promotion hopefuls as they drew 1-1.

Things certainly didn’t go to plan for Byrom either as he was sent off on his debut.

You may also want to watch:

The draws continued for Boro as they were held 1-1 by Hayes and Yeading in their first away game, before a 0-0 draw with Barrow at home.

A first win would come in their fourth game of the season as Stevenage beat Ebbsfleet United 3-1, with Byrom on the scoresheet alongside Chris Beardsley and Lawrie Wilson.

But, then came the first defeat, a 2-1 loss to Oxford United, meaning Boro had picked up just six points from a possible 15 in their first five games.

It wasn’t the start that Graham Westley and his side would have been hoping for, but Byrom admitted there was little panic in the dressing room.

“It was a strange start,” said Byrom.

“I think with a lot of Graham’s teams over that period they got better as they went on. In pre-season, it wasn’t really aimed at being firing on the first day of the season which we weren’t.

“He would build teams around being stamina and that helped us later in the season when others were struggling.

“There wasn’t really any concern with the start to the season.

“I think we expected to start a bit better but we weren’t worried.

“We thought it was a winnable run of games, but there was no alarm bells ringing, it was just stick to what we believe in and it’ll come good.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom on the poor start to the campaign

new Stevenage launch careline to help elderly in isolation during Covid-19 outbreak

Stevenage FC pledge food support to elderly after coronavirus outbreak

English Football League postpone games until April due to outbreak of coronavirus

Most read stories

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

Coronavirus: 17 deaths at Lister Hospital after positive COVID–19 tests

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

Coronavirus: 17 deaths at Lister Hospital after positive COVID–19 tests

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom on the poor start to the campaign

Joel Byrom

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

‘An untapped resource’ – the inside track on home education from Stevenage expert

Home education has never been more 'mainstream' according to Stevenage-based expert. Picture: Fizkes stock.adobe.com

Hertfordshire libraries experience massive spike in online users during lockdown

The number of people using online library services in Hertfordshire has shot up. Picture: Getty Images/Image Source
Drive 24