Stevenage reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

Scott Cuthbert (left) modelling the Stevenage home shirt, and Luther Wildin in the new away shirt. Picture: Stevenage FC Archant

Stevenage have unveiled their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season.

Designed by Macron and sponsored by Burger King, the home kit sees a variation of the classic red and white stripes, while the away strip is navy, with splashes of red and yellow and a round neck collar.

"We are really pleased with the progressive designs which Macron have created for us this season," said CEO Alex Tunbridge.

"Due to the recent rebrand and commercial agreement with Burger King, the kits will be available to supporters later than usual, however, we believe that they are well worth the wait.

"This is a really exciting season for the club and we hope these kits will be a part of an iconic campaign."

The new kit will be worn for the first time on Saturday, when Boro take on Jersey Bulls in their first pre-season friendly.

To pre-order your Stevenage shirt, visit www.stevenagefcshop.com.