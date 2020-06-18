Ben Kennedy leads list of released players as Stevenage clear the books
Ben Kennedy leads an extensive list of players that have been released by Stevenage at the end of their contracts.
The Northern Ireland U21 international had been tipped as a potential million-pound player at one stage after bursting onto the scene in 2015 as a precocious 18-year-old.
But a succession of injuries derailed any momentum he had, and after a spell on loan with Newport County in 2019, his Boro career comes to an end after 167 appearances across six seasons.
Speaking on Twitter he said: “Signed as a 15-year-old boy, leaving as 23-year-old man. It’s been a rollercoaster of a seven years and I would like to thank everyone at the club, the staff, players and most importantly the fans for all the memories.
“I pray the club get to stay up but on to a new chapter.”
In total 22 players will be leaving the club with the likes of Joel Byrom, Paul Digby, Harry Draper, Andronicos Georgiou, Ben Nugent and Emmanuel Sonupe also among them.
Adam El Abd, Sacha Bastien, Canice Carroll, Jake Cassidy, Jason Cowley, Diaguely Dabo, Tyler Denton, Simeon Jackson, Jamie Jellis, Ben Nugent, Dean Parrett, Patrick Reading, Alex Reid, Joel Rollinson, Tom Soares and Paul Taylor complete the list.
Stevenage announced this week that skipper Scott Cuthbert would remain at the club and he will be joined by Charlie Carter, Jamie Fielding, who spent part of last season on loan with St Albans City, Arthur Iontton, Elliot List, Terence Vancooten and Luther James-Wildin as those who have either re-signed or who have more time to run on their contracts.
Youngsters Luis Fernandez, Jack Smith and Liam Smyth will make the step-up into the first-team ranks too while Paul Farman and Danny Newton are still locked in talks about re-engagement deals.
Stevenage are yet to know for sure which division they will be playing in next season.
At the moment they are set for relegation to the National League but are waiting for news of a further FA charge brought against Macclesfield Town and another potential points deduction.
That did not impact on manager Alex Revell’s thinking though.
He said: “I inherited a long list of players but it has been a poor season and I want to bring a fresh start, a new level of commitment, a new energy and a new enthusiasm to the football club.
“No matter which league we play in next season, I want to work with a smaller squad and build a winning environment so I will be looking to get the right blend of youth and experience.
“I am really happy with the players retained and now want to add lads that I believe will flourish in a new environment.
“We have had long enough to plan, I know who we want and I expect to be announcing additions to the squad over the next few weeks.”
