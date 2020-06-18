Ben Kennedy leads list of released players as Stevenage clear the books

Ben Kennedy celebrates Stevenage's third against Grimsby Town in August 2017. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2017

Ben Kennedy leads an extensive list of players that have been released by Stevenage at the end of their contracts.

Ben Kennedy. Picture: DANNY LOO Ben Kennedy. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Northern Ireland U21 international had been tipped as a potential million-pound player at one stage after bursting onto the scene in 2015 as a precocious 18-year-old.

But a succession of injuries derailed any momentum he had, and after a spell on loan with Newport County in 2019, his Boro career comes to an end after 167 appearances across six seasons.

Stevenage FC's Ben Kennedy celebrates scoring against Yeovil in 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage FC's Ben Kennedy celebrates scoring against Yeovil in 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Speaking on Twitter he said: “Signed as a 15-year-old boy, leaving as 23-year-old man. It’s been a rollercoaster of a seven years and I would like to thank everyone at the club, the staff, players and most importantly the fans for all the memories.

“I pray the club get to stay up but on to a new chapter.”

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage during the game with Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO Ben Kennedy of Stevenage during the game with Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

In total 22 players will be leaving the club with the likes of Joel Byrom, Paul Digby, Harry Draper, Andronicos Georgiou, Ben Nugent and Emmanuel Sonupe also among them.

Adam El Abd, Sacha Bastien, Canice Carroll, Jake Cassidy, Jason Cowley, Diaguely Dabo, Tyler Denton, Simeon Jackson, Jamie Jellis, Ben Nugent, Dean Parrett, Patrick Reading, Alex Reid, Joel Rollinson, Tom Soares and Paul Taylor complete the list.

Joel Byrom is one of the 22 players to be released by Stevenage. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Joel Byrom is one of the 22 players to be released by Stevenage. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage announced this week that skipper Scott Cuthbert would remain at the club and he will be joined by Charlie Carter, Jamie Fielding, who spent part of last season on loan with St Albans City, Arthur Iontton, Elliot List, Terence Vancooten and Luther James-Wildin as those who have either re-signed or who have more time to run on their contracts.

Youngsters Luis Fernandez, Jack Smith and Liam Smyth will make the step-up into the first-team ranks too while Paul Farman and Danny Newton are still locked in talks about re-engagement deals.

Andronicos Georgiou, seen on loan with St Albans City, is another to be released by Stevenage. Picture: JIM STANDEN Andronicos Georgiou, seen on loan with St Albans City, is another to be released by Stevenage. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Stevenage are yet to know for sure which division they will be playing in next season.

At the moment they are set for relegation to the National League but are waiting for news of a further FA charge brought against Macclesfield Town and another potential points deduction.

Jamie Fielding is one of the few players to be staying at Stevenage. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Jamie Fielding is one of the few players to be staying at Stevenage. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

That did not impact on manager Alex Revell’s thinking though.

He said: “I inherited a long list of players but it has been a poor season and I want to bring a fresh start, a new level of commitment, a new energy and a new enthusiasm to the football club.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage manager Alex Revell. Picture: DANNY LOO

“No matter which league we play in next season, I want to work with a smaller squad and build a winning environment so I will be looking to get the right blend of youth and experience.

“I am really happy with the players retained and now want to add lads that I believe will flourish in a new environment.

“We have had long enough to plan, I know who we want and I expect to be announcing additions to the squad over the next few weeks.”