Stevenage left on the brink of relegation as clubs in League Two agree to end season

Stevenage will definitely finish bottom after League Two clubs agreed to end the season. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage will finish bottom of the table after the League Two season was brought to an early conclusion – but they are still sweating over their Football League status.

It follows discussions between clubs and the English Football League which ended with the decision to use a points-per-game method.

Play-offs are still planned as usual, however, promotion and relegation has not been finalised.

Teams in League One will have to meet again on Monday after failing to come to an agreement and until they, and the National League below, come to a final decision, Boro’s fate remains undetermined.

There could be a silver lining though to a dreadful season as the Press Association understands that “clubs were in favour of three teams being promoted automatically to League One, completing the play-offs to decide on one more side to go up, and on no teams being relegated to the National League”.

Crewe Alexandra were top of the division when the season was halted, with Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle in the other two automatic promotion places.

The understanding is that a weighted points-per-game system is the preferred method of finalising the table, which takes into account the average points won both home and away and removes any bias for sides who have played more home games than their rivals.