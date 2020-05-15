Advanced search

Stevenage left on the brink of relegation as clubs in League Two agree to end season

PUBLISHED: 15:13 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 15 May 2020

Stevenage will definitely finish bottom after League Two clubs agreed to end the season. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage will definitely finish bottom after League Two clubs agreed to end the season. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage will finish bottom of the table after the League Two season was brought to an early conclusion – but they are still sweating over their Football League status.

It follows discussions between clubs and the English Football League which ended with the decision to use a points-per-game method.

Play-offs are still planned as usual, however, promotion and relegation has not been finalised.

Teams in League One will have to meet again on Monday after failing to come to an agreement and until they, and the National League below, come to a final decision, Boro’s fate remains undetermined.

There could be a silver lining though to a dreadful season as the Press Association understands that “clubs were in favour of three teams being promoted automatically to League One, completing the play-offs to decide on one more side to go up, and on no teams being relegated to the National League”.

Crewe Alexandra were top of the division when the season was halted, with Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle in the other two automatic promotion places.

The understanding is that a weighted points-per-game system is the preferred method of finalising the table, which takes into account the average points won both home and away and removes any bias for sides who have played more home games than their rivals.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Other Stevenage FC News

Stevenage left on the brink of relegation as clubs in League Two agree to end season

Stevenage get further boost in relegation battle as Macclesfield suffer another points deduction.

Revell determined to restore Boro’s ‘unbelievable community club’ feel

Coronavirus: EFL clubs ‘taken out at the knees’

Players will not risk careers says Stevenage chairman Wallace

Darren Sarll loving football again after ‘baptism of fire’ at Stevenage

Most read stories

Gallery Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Video Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

A man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously with an axe in Hampson Park. Picture: Archant

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

A man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously with an axe in Hampson Park. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage artist’s NHS-inspired collection to be displayed at Lister Hospital

Aidan Farr's 'CARRY ON NHS' collection will be displayed at Lister Hospital. Picture: Aidan Farr

Stevenage left on the brink of relegation as clubs in League Two agree to end season

Stevenage will definitely finish bottom after League Two clubs agreed to end the season. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Hillsborough disaster survivor’s horror at Stevenage man’s Facebook post mocking the 96 who died

Herts police have spoken to Ashley Michael Bagstaff about his use of social media in light of this offensive post on Facebook.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 15

Q23. Ryan Giggs is one of 28 footballers to accomplish what feat? Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Citizens Advice North Herts still here for those in need of support

Rosie Waters, chief executive at Citizens Advice North Herts, has been working from home. Picture: CANH
Drive 24