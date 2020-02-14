new

Stevenage need great escape as Bradford defeat adds to relegation woesSS

Stevenage are now seven points adrift at the bottom of League Two after losing 3-1 to Bradford City at Valley Parade on Tuesday night.

With every game now a must-win for Boro, they got off to a good start when Charlie Carter's superb 26th minute strike put them ahead.

But, a double from Shay McCartan early in the second half and a late Lee Novak goal condemned Stevenage to defeat.

The result was made worse by Morecambe's win over Macclesfield Town, leaving Boro seven points adrift at the bottom and needing a miracle to secure Football League survival.

Boss Graham Westley saved the club from relegation during his first spell in 2003 and knows they'll need to put a good run together to have any chance of staying up.

"We've now got games ahead of us that we must go and win, that's what Stevenage is about," he said.

"I remember in 2003 when I first came in, we won six on the bounce out of nowhere to get out of trouble.

"We know we are going to have to do something like that again to stay up.

"It's a horrible situation, but there's no point keep talking about it, we have to go and do it now."

Despite defeat making it six loses on the spin for Stevenage, Westley was keen to praise his player's spirit.

"We were really on top of the game, passing the ball well and creating some good chances," he said.

"We got a great goal through Charlie Carter and I think at half-time the game was well in our grasp.

"Then we had two individual errors that led to their goals and then with 30 seconds to go Tom Soares could possibly score the equaliser, we get counter-attacked and they score.

"It wasn't an ugly performance and I feel really sorry for the players.

"I feel gutted for the lads, there were a few heads in hands in the changing room because they put in a shift tonight after a horrific five-hour journey up here where they didn't even get their pre-match meal."

Boro will be hoping to start their great escape on Saturday when Salford City visit the Lamex in League Two.