Advanced search

Stevenage start EFL Trophy with late victory over Southampton

PUBLISHED: 09:23 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 23 September 2020

Tyrone Marsh was all smiles after scoring a late winner for Stevenage against Southampton in the EFL Trophy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tyrone Marsh was all smiles after scoring a late winner for Stevenage against Southampton in the EFL Trophy. Picture: DANNY LOO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tyrone Marsh scored with the clock showing 90 minutes as Stevenage came back to beat Southampton U21 2-1 in the EFL Trophy.

Boro had trailed to a Callum Slattery free-kick in the 37th minute but were level before half-time.

Inih Effiong forced Harry Lewis into a save but when the ball ran loose towards the edge of the area Marcus Dinanga curled it around the defence and into the net for a debut goal.

Alex Revell had made seven changes to the side that beat Oldham Athletic on Saturday, including man of the match from the League Two contest Elliot Osborne.

He arrived just past the hour though in place of academy player Jack Smith and was involved in the winner, laying it across the box towards Marsh for the summer signing to also grab his first for the club.

Northampton Town and MK Dons are the other teams in group C with the Dons next up at the Lamex on October 6.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Other Stevenage FC News

Stevenage start EFL Trophy with late victory over Southampton

Elliot Osborne says beating Oldham points Stevenage to a vastly improved season

Inih Effiong praises team spirit after his debut goal rescues a point for Stevenage at Barrow

Fan column: Optimism abounds for brand-new Stevenage season

Positives shine through despite Boro’s exit from Carabao Cup on penalties

Positives almost outweigh the negatives of Carabao Cup exit for Stevenage boss Alex Revell

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage start EFL Trophy with late victory over Southampton

Tyrone Marsh was all smiles after scoring a late winner for Stevenage against Southampton in the EFL Trophy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to rebuild special education school in Stevenage approved

Plans have been drawn up to refurbish The Valley School in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

New Hertfordshire online wildlife photography exhibition launched to support charities

These little owlets photographed by Henrietta Buxton is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Henrietta Buxton

Jailed ‘predatory’ Herts police officer officially kicked out of force

Nicholas Musto, currently in prison, was officially dismissed from Herts police force this week. Picture: Herts police

Hertfordshire MPs lead charge to protect our chalk streams with new parliamentary group

The River Mimram. Picture: Peter Tatton