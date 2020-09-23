Stevenage start EFL Trophy with late victory over Southampton

Tyrone Marsh was all smiles after scoring a late winner for Stevenage against Southampton in the EFL Trophy. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tyrone Marsh scored with the clock showing 90 minutes as Stevenage came back to beat Southampton U21 2-1 in the EFL Trophy.

Boro had trailed to a Callum Slattery free-kick in the 37th minute but were level before half-time.

Inih Effiong forced Harry Lewis into a save but when the ball ran loose towards the edge of the area Marcus Dinanga curled it around the defence and into the net for a debut goal.

Alex Revell had made seven changes to the side that beat Oldham Athletic on Saturday, including man of the match from the League Two contest Elliot Osborne.

He arrived just past the hour though in place of academy player Jack Smith and was involved in the winner, laying it across the box towards Marsh for the summer signing to also grab his first for the club.

Northampton Town and MK Dons are the other teams in group C with the Dons next up at the Lamex on October 6.