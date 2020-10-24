Stevenage still searching for goals and victories after home reverse to Leyton Orient

Elliot Osborne of Stevenage F.C. sits dejected after the final whistle during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage’s search for a goal and a win goes on after a 2-0 loss at home to Leyton Orient.

Aramide Oteh of Stevenage F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO Aramide Oteh of Stevenage F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Boro’s last goal came on September 26, in a 2-1 defeat at Bradford City, and that was the start of six games without a win, five of them ending in losses.

And it was second-half goals from substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson sealed the three points for the O’s at the Lamex Stadium.

It was a fast-paced start from both sides but neither could capitalise on that or create any real chances.

The first came in the 13th minute, when Stevenage left-back Ben Coker found Danny Newton from out on the left flank.

Arthur Read of Stevenage F.C. and Craig Clay Of Leyton Orient F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020 Arthur Read of Stevenage F.C. and Craig Clay Of Leyton Orient F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

The striker got his head to it but was denied by Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, who then also pushed an effort from Jack Aitchison wide of the post from 20 yards out.

The hosts’ midfielder then went for goal once again, this time from a free-kick, after Craig Clay’s foul but the ball spiralled high and wide of the target.

In the 20th minute Stevenage defender Scott Cuthbert nodded down an Aitchison cross to Danny Newton who shot, but Vigouroux made the save from six yards, and just one minute later the O’s Conor Wilkinson went close.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge attacker fired just wide, as captain Jobi McAnuff backheeled the ball into his path, as they switched positions on the edge of the box.

Dan Happe Of Leyton Orient F.C. blocks a shot from Danny Newton of Stevenage F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020 Dan Happe Of Leyton Orient F.C. blocks a shot from Danny Newton of Stevenage F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Stevenage were awarded a free-kick shortly after, where Coker stepped up, but hit the wall with his effort although the ball bounced into the path of Arthur Read who connected with the ball.

Vigouroux spilled the midfielder’s effort but managed to get to the loose ball in time before back down the other end McAnuff sent a shot over the crossbar.

The hosts goalkeeper then came to the rescue as Orient started to finally press the hosts as Jamie Cumming tipped a Wilkinson shot over the bar as McAnuff picked him out just before the break.

Orient lost youngster Ruel Sotiriou with a slight knock at half-time and was replaced by Jordan Maguire-Drew for the second-half.

Jobi McAnuff Of Leyton Orient F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020 Jobi McAnuff Of Leyton Orient F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Alex Revell’s men started the brighter of the two sides as they put pressure on with Dan Happe being forced to break up the play before a ball over the top evaded the Orient backline and allowed Elliott List in on goal to shoot, but Vigouroux denied the former Crystal Palace academy product.

Orient substitute Maguire-Drew was then found in space and cut in, and almost sneaking it in at the near post in the 52nd minute of play.

Ten minutes later the substitute grabbed the opening goal as he chipped the ball into the bottom left corner after the ball was switched across the box to the former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster by the in-form Danny Johnson as the O’s broke into the box.

Orient doubled their lead only three minutes later as Wilkinson he tapped home his fifth goal of the season at the back post after 38-year-old raced down the left flank beating his markers to deliver the cross into the attacker.

Dan Happe Of Leyton Orient F.C. clears the ball from Elliot Osborne of Stevenage F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020 Dan Happe Of Leyton Orient F.C. clears the ball from Elliot Osborne of Stevenage F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Former Gillingham attacker Wilkinson tried for his second of the match as Johnson picked him out on the right flank, where he cut in, and let fly with a solid left-footed effort but it was punched away by Cumming.

Stevenage ramped up the pressure and they searched for a way back into the contest with Vigouroux denying substitutes Inih Effiong and Tyrone Marsh as the time ticked down.

The result leaves Boro in 20th position, just one point and three places above Scunthorpe United in the first of the two relegation places.

Stevenage: Cumming, James-Wildin, Coker (Oteh 68), Cuthbert, Osborne, Newton (Effiong 61), Hutton, List (Marsh 61), Read, Marshall, Aitchison.

Unused subs: Johnson, Vincelot, Prosser, Carter.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Cisse, Clay, McAnuff (Dennis 66), Wilkinson (Wright 78), Sotiriou (Maguire-Drew 45), Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Turley, Dayton.