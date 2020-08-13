Heartfelt thanks from Alex Revell to his Stevenage squad after their ‘brave decision’

Alex Revell is hugely grateful for the brave decision made by his new squad to join Stevenage.

Alex Revell has thanked the new-look squad after Stevenage opened their pre-season campaign with victory – 24 hours after the club was saved from relegation.

The decision to activate Macclesfield Town’s suspended penalty points on Tuesday evening dropped them below Boro in last season’s table and meant they would go down, preserving Boro’s Football League status.

And the boss believes the 5-1 win over National League South Braintree Town at Bragbury End on Wednesday showed that the players are ready to fight for the badge, something he is immensely grateful for.

“Before the game we had a huddle which was important after [Tuesday’s] news,” he said on the club’s social media channels. “We’ve got players here who for all their life have dreamed of being in the league.

“They’ve taken the decision [to join] when it was uncertain where we would be.

“But they believe in the football club, they believe in the environment and the way we’re trying to create this togetherness and I wanted to say thanks for that.

“It was a brave decision for some of them to say we’ll come to you no matter what. We had a real disappointing season last year, we did, but they have taken that risk with us and that’s a really special feeling.

“They didn’t come because of money or the league, they came because they trusted in what we’re trying to build and that’s huge. There’s nothing bigger than trust and respect in a group.

“We want to get over the performances and the lack of wins last year and today is a great start.

The victory came with goals from Femi Akinwande, Elliot Osbourne, Inih Effiong, Jack Moriarty and a trialist and Revell was delighted to see so much positive work at the attacking end of the pitch.

He said: “It was a typical first game. There are things we know we need to improve on but the most pleasing thing is what we’ve been doing in training I saw in the game.

“We’re seeing the movement, we’re seeing the hunger, the desire, the work-rate from everyone and we’re seeing numbers in the box which is fantastic.

“It was positive for us and it was good to get going. They’ve been chomping at the bit.”