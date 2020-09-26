Three positive tests for Stevenage but match with Bradford City goes ahead as planned

Three players from Stevenage Football Club have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage have confirmed that a further two players have tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total up to three – but their match at Bradford City goes ahead as planned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One player tested positive after displaying mild symptoms on Thursday and prompted the club to test the entire squad and backroom staff.

Those results came back this morning (Saturday) with the confirmation of two more cases but said the decision to still play came after consultation between “the club and EFL medical staff”.

Boro chairman Phil Wallace said, “We feel we did the right thing testing everyone. It changed our travel plans but we’re happy we’ve got clarity on our position, are able to play the game and look forward to taking on Bradford today.

“I believe every club needs to get weekly testing in place going forward to reduce the chances of a sudden surge in infection rates and we have to find a way to pay for this that doesn’t cause even more financial damage to clubs.”

Stevenage have not disclosed the players involved, or answered whether they are youth players or from the first-team, and there has been no comment from the EFL as of yet either.

The league did comment though on the postponement of Grimsby Town’s match against Cheltenham Town, also set for today, which came after just one positive test was reported.

They said that test resulted “in other players and staff being required to self-isolate in line with the EFL and government guidance”.

They added: “The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.