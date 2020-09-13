Inih Effiong praises team spirit after his debut goal rescues a point for Stevenage at Barrow

Inih Effiong scored his first Football League goal on his Stevenage debut. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Inih Effiong says it was the team spirit and togetherness that helped Stevenage rescue a point at Barrow on the opening day of the League Two season.

The Cumbrians, making their return to the pro ranks after a 48-year absence, had taken the lead after Dior Angus had scored a penalty on 12 minutes.

But the striker, himself making his debut in the Football League, came off the bench to coolly converted a penalty of their own with five minutes to go for a 1-1 draw.

Speaking on the club’s social media channels he said: “We were under the cosh a little bit especially with the conditions. They are not easy.

“But once we got to grips with the wind, we managed to get our foot on the ball and started coming into the game.

“We’ve worked hard through pre-season and it showed.

“We’ve got people coming off the bench to help out. It’s team game and there are no big egos in there.

“It gives us a platform to push on and shows we’ll never give up.”

Being a striker though his goal was a huge delight, and probably a relief too, although he had to be patient for the chance to come.

He said: “You’re never happy being on the bench but the gaffer still believes in me and I took that confidence and knew that if I took my chances, I would stake a claim.

“It was all about staying calm and cool and keeping your wits about you.

“It was a big penalty as it could get us a point but I was just thinking about getting a good contact.

“Obviously I did and I’m glad it went in.

“It’s always nice to score a goal and especially on my Football League debut. That’s what I was brought in to do.

“Hopefully there are many more to come.”

Boss Alex Revell said: “It is pleasing to get the first point of the season. This is going to be a real tough place to come in the months ahead so to get up and running and a point in the first game is a good start, especially with a new group of people.

“It is pleasing for the big man because he was disappointed not to start but he came on and tucked [he penalty] away nicely.

“I have complete trust in these people and it is a solid start for us.

“Trust is the hardest thing to build in football but we are going to need all of them this year.”