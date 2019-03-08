new

Stevenage sign Carter from Chesterfield

Charlie Carter has joined Boro from Chestefield. Picture: Stevenage FC Archant

Stevenage have signed midfielder Charlie Carter from Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Spireites at the start of last season, after finishing as top scorer for Woking in the 2017/18 season.

He missed a large part of last season due to injury, but is now fully fit and joins in-time for Stevenage's upcoming pre-season trip to Jersey.

"I'm absloutely over the moon," he said.

"It's another step in my career, it's a League Two move, which is something I've always dreamed of."