Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage are still a Football League club – after an independent arbitration panel upheld an appeal from the EFL and relegate Macclesfield Town instead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro were bottom of the table when the season was voided, despite numerous points deductions for the Cheshire club for failure to pay their players.

They stayed there too after the EFL used points-per-game to decide the final table.

But among the penalties levied against the Silkmen were four points originally suspended until next season.

The panel decided that would be activated immediately, confirming Stevenage’s survival.

A statement from the EFL said: “An independent arbitration panel has upheld the EFL’s appeal in respect of the outcome of an independent disciplinary commission who in June 2020 had considered misconduct charges brought against Macclesfield Town.

“The charges related to failing to pay a number of players on the applicable payment dates due in March 2020, failing to act with utmost good faith in respect of matters with the EFL and for breaching an order, requirement, direction or instruction of the League.

“The arbitration panel confirmed that the two-point suspended sporting sanction activated on 19 June 2020 from previous proceedings will stand and in addition the four point deduction, originally suspended in the latest proceedings and only to be activated in the event of a further breach of regulation 63.7 during season 2020-2021, will be activated immediately and applied to the 2019-2020 table.

“Today’s outcome leaves Macclesfield Town in 24th position in the table on 19 points with a points per game (PPG) total of 23.62, resulting in the club’s relegation into the National League.

“The arbitration panel’s decision is final and binding.

“The EFL will be making no further comment.”