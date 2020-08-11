Advanced search

Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

PUBLISHED: 19:35 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:35 11 August 2020

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage are still a Football League club – after an independent arbitration panel upheld an appeal from the EFL and relegate Macclesfield Town instead.

Boro were bottom of the table when the season was voided, despite numerous points deductions for the Cheshire club for failure to pay their players.

They stayed there too after the EFL used points-per-game to decide the final table.

But among the penalties levied against the Silkmen were four points originally suspended until next season.

The panel decided that would be activated immediately, confirming Stevenage’s survival.

A statement from the EFL said: “An independent arbitration panel has upheld the EFL’s appeal in respect of the outcome of an independent disciplinary commission who in June 2020 had considered misconduct charges brought against Macclesfield Town.

“The charges related to failing to pay a number of players on the applicable payment dates due in March 2020, failing to act with utmost good faith in respect of matters with the EFL and for breaching an order, requirement, direction or instruction of the League.

“The arbitration panel confirmed that the two-point suspended sporting sanction activated on 19 June 2020 from previous proceedings will stand and in addition the four point deduction, originally suspended in the latest proceedings and only to be activated in the event of a further breach of regulation 63.7 during season 2020-2021, will be activated immediately and applied to the 2019-2020 table.

“Today’s outcome leaves Macclesfield Town in 24th position in the table on 19 points with a points per game (PPG) total of 23.62, resulting in the club’s relegation into the National League.

“The arbitration panel’s decision is final and binding.

“The EFL will be making no further comment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Other Stevenage FC News

Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

Luke Prosser to lead the youngsters as Stevenage sign expereienced defender

Ben Coker heads back to Hertfordshire as Hatfield man signs for Stevenage

Stevenage make Tyrone Marsh of Boreham Wood their seventh summer signing

Stevenage return to training determined to prove ‘it doesn’t matter what league we are in’

Romain Vincelot becomes Stevenage’s sixth summer signing

Most read stories

Updated Two children and adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Young girl suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after falling from Arlesey cliff

The girl was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Archant

Updated Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins

Man taken to hospital in serious condition after suspected stabbing in Hitchin

A man remains in hospital in a serious condition with injuries believed to have been caused by a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

High Court injunction could put the brakes on Stevenage’s car cruises

The future of car cruising in Stevenage will be decided by the High Court later this month. Picture: Archant

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Two children and adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Young girl suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after falling from Arlesey cliff

The girl was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Archant

Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins

Man taken to hospital in serious condition after suspected stabbing in Hitchin

A man remains in hospital in a serious condition with injuries believed to have been caused by a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

High Court injunction could put the brakes on Stevenage’s car cruises

The future of car cruising in Stevenage will be decided by the High Court later this month. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Letchworth’s Town Lodge could be spared amid planning standoff

Town Lodge, on Gernon Road, has been subject to a planning permission since December 2019. Picture: Jacob Savill

Knebworth carer named national ‘Care UK Hero’ for coronavirus lockdown efforts

Kerry Fish, suite manager at Knebworth Care Home, has been named a national 'Care UK hero'. Picture: Danny Loo

Hitchin photographer on mission to capture historic Hertfordshire green spaces

A Hitchin photographer is on a mission to shoot and capture Hertfordshire's historic greens. Picture: Toby Shelley

Atkinson and Vits shine but Datchworth left agonisingly short against Letchworth

Tom Vits smashes a six for Datchworth. Picture: WILL NASH