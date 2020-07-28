Stevenage return to training determined to prove ‘it doesn’t matter what league we are in’

Stevenage reported back to training with the focus of the players firmly on the pitch – not the off-field troubles that continue to rumble on.

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019 Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Boro are set for relegation to the National League although could receive an 11th-hour reprieve when the results of an appeal into Macclesfield Town’s points deduction is heard.

But manager Alex Revell was adamant that as there was nothing they as a group of players could do about that, they were going to make sure they get the football part right.

Speaking to the club’s social media channels he said: “We can’t affect that now. We can only affect what we do on the pitch. We have to win games and that starts now and with the work they did at home [during lockdown].

“They have proven they want to change what happened and the new lads that have come in are determined to show what they’ve got so for us [what league we are in] doesn’t matter.

“Our work has to continue and we have to make sure we are better than what we were.

“Day one has been a great start. They already have an idea of how we want to play and so know we can build from that.

“It doesn’t matter what league you are in. You have to have the same principles. Our principles are about being together, being intense and having high tempo.

“We want to start on a positive foot.”

It was a view shared by skipper Scott Cuthbert.

He said: “We have to focus on getting our part right and that’s the football side of it.

“It doesn’t matter which league you’re in if you’ve got the changing room together and you all have an idea of how we want to play.

“The manager wanted to emphasise that he doesn’t want anybody not knowing what their jobs are on and off the pitch are.

“It was important that from the first day that everybody starts to get an idea of how we’re going to play.”

And Revell says that every member of the squad has their part to play, whether new to the club or returning from last year.

“The new lads looked good,” he said. “It’s early days but I just asked them to come in, relax and show us what they’ve got.

“But it’s not just about the new lads, it’s about the lads who were here last year too.

“They all need to raise their standards to the level we want.

“That’s what they were told and it was a positive start.”