Luke Prosser to lead the youngsters as Stevenage sign expereienced defender

Luke Prosser during Colchester Uniteds league cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United. Picture: MARTIN RICKETT/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Stevenage have added more experience to their ranks in the shape of former Colchester United captain Luke Prosser.

The 32-year-old centre-half has enjoyed almost over 250 appearances in the Football League with Port Vale and Southend United and skippered the Essex side to the League Two play-offs in last year’s disrupted season.

But the Enfield-born player has said the pull of returning closer to home played a big part in his decision to sign for Boro and manager Alex Revell is pleased he could capture someone with so much pedigree in the game.

Speaking on the club website, the boss said: “Luke is a fantastic signing for us. Everyone behind the scenes has worked incredibly hard to make this deal happen. It’s testament to the clear direction and identity we now have for the team that Luke committed his future to Stevenage.

“He led his team to the play-offs last season, playing every game in the league. He has huge experience but the most important thing when you have that experience is to be in the best physical shape you can be and to have that inner fire to do whatever it takes to win.

“Luke ticks all of those boxes. Ultimately, he is an excellent defender and naturally left footed which gives us great balance to our team.

“He will have a huge responsibility every day to not only lead the squad with his experience but show the younger players what it takes to be a top professional.”