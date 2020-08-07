Advanced search

Ben Coker heads back to Hertfordshire as Hatfield man signs for Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:05 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 07 August 2020

Former Southend United defender Ben Coker has made the switch to Stevenage from Lincoln City. Picture: ADAM ADAVY/PA

Stevenage have made another new signing ahead of the upcoming season.

Ben Coker is the latest arrival, the Hatfield-born defender making the switch to the Lamex Stadium after being released by Lincoln City at the end of the season.

He will be more well-known for his time at Southend United but is looking forward to finally getting started with Alex Revell’s men.

Speaking to the club’s social media channels he said: “I’ve been down here for a week training with the boys and I’m really happy to have signed.

“I spoke to Revs straight away, he is someone I know and have played against before and he was really enthusiastic.

“That’s exactly what I need right now. I need to play games. I wasn’t in Lincoln’s plans and you just have to take that on the chin and move on.

“I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I can do.”

He has had plenty of injury troubles over the last few years but believes the extended break has actually been of benefit to him.

“I’m a strong character and I feel great now, as good as I’ve ever felt,” he said.

“The lockdown was terrible but it gave me a chance to reset my body and I’m in good shape.”

