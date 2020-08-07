Ben Coker heads back to Hertfordshire as Hatfield man signs for Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 16:05 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 07 August 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Stevenage have made another new signing ahead of the upcoming season.
Ben Coker is the latest arrival, the Hatfield-born defender making the switch to the Lamex Stadium after being released by Lincoln City at the end of the season.
He will be more well-known for his time at Southend United but is looking forward to finally getting started with Alex Revell’s men.
Speaking to the club’s social media channels he said: “I’ve been down here for a week training with the boys and I’m really happy to have signed.
“I spoke to Revs straight away, he is someone I know and have played against before and he was really enthusiastic.
“That’s exactly what I need right now. I need to play games. I wasn’t in Lincoln’s plans and you just have to take that on the chin and move on.
“I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I can do.”
He has had plenty of injury troubles over the last few years but believes the extended break has actually been of benefit to him.
“I’m a strong character and I feel great now, as good as I’ve ever felt,” he said.
“The lockdown was terrible but it gave me a chance to reset my body and I’m in good shape.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.